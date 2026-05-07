B.C. woman in Surrey hospital infant assault sentenced to 1 day in jail

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A B.C. woman was sentenced to just one day in jail after pleading guilty to assault over a disturbing incident involving newborn babies at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Lindsey Hirtreiter made her way into the neonatal intensive care unit in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, where police say she removed her shirt and made skin-to-skin contact with three babies.

None of the newborns were hurt during the altercation.

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Hirtreiter was charged with three counts of assault and pleaded guilty to one count on Monday.

She was sentenced to one day in jail and credited for the 150 days she’s spent in pre-sentence custody.

Hirtreiter was also ordered to abide by 13 conditions during her two-year probation, including not going near Surrey Memorial Hospital or any neonatal intensive care unit in B.C.

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Hirtreiter was previously convicted of animal cruelty in the 2015 stabbing and torture of a family’s black lab.