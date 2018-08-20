Crime
August 20, 2018 6:53 am

2 injured after separate shootings in Toronto Sunday night

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police investigate a shooting at Kennedy Rd. and Brigstock Rd. in Torotno on Aug. 19, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings in Toronto Sunday night.

Toronto police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. at Finch Avenue and Humberline Drive near Humber College in Etobicoke.

Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to hospital via an emergency run. The person’s condition is unknown.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot inside downtown Toronto high-rise

An hour later, police responded to another shooting in the city’s east end.

The incident happened at Kennedy Road and Brigstrock Road around 10:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate multiple shots were fired and a person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Man dies after 3 people stabbed outside Etobicoke mall Saturday night

A vehicle was located nearby with a bullet hole in the front windshield.

Police have not released any information about suspects in any of the two shootings.

– With a file from Jeremy Cohn

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Etobicoke
Police investigation
Scarborough
separate shootings
Shooting Investigation
Shootings
Suspects
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News