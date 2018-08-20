2 injured after separate shootings in Toronto Sunday night

Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings in Toronto Sunday night.

Toronto police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. at Finch Avenue and Humberline Drive near Humber College in Etobicoke.

Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to hospital via an emergency run. The person’s condition is unknown.

An hour later, police responded to another shooting in the city’s east end.

The incident happened at Kennedy Road and Brigstrock Road around 10:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate multiple shots were fired and a person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A vehicle was located nearby with a bullet hole in the front windshield.

Police have not released any information about suspects in any of the two shootings.

Police have a large perimeter on Kennedy Rd south of Ellesmere Rd for a shooting investigation. It happened steps away from a crowded BBQ and officers were already in the area; they ran after the suspect who was able to get away. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/R2GmPJ1d3I — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 20, 2018

Man shot in the chest at Humberline Dr & Woodlot Cres in Etobicoke, near Humber College. Victim transported to trauma centre via emergency run. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/dUPF9EP1ZL — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 20, 2018

– With a file from Jeremy Cohn