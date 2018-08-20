2 injured after separate shootings in Toronto Sunday night
Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings in Toronto Sunday night.
Toronto police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. at Finch Avenue and Humberline Drive near Humber College in Etobicoke.
Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to hospital via an emergency run. The person’s condition is unknown.
An hour later, police responded to another shooting in the city’s east end.
The incident happened at Kennedy Road and Brigstrock Road around 10:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicate multiple shots were fired and a person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
A vehicle was located nearby with a bullet hole in the front windshield.
Police have not released any information about suspects in any of the two shootings.
– With a file from Jeremy Cohn
