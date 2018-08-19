Man fatally shot inside downtown Toronto high-rise
Toronto Paramedics say a man has died after he was shot inside a downtown high-rise early Sunday.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the building on Adelaide Street East, west of Parliament Street, at around 2:05 a.m.
The spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found inside the property. He died at the scene.
As of Sunday morning, Toronto police didn’t release suspect information.
