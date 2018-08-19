Man fatally shot inside downtown Toronto high-rise

Toronto Paramedics say a man has died after he was shot inside a downtown high-rise early Sunday.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the building on Adelaide Street East, west of Parliament Street, at around 2:05 a.m.

The spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found inside the property. He died at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, Toronto police didn’t release suspect information.

Shooting:

Parliament St/ Adelaide Rd.

Units OS have located a male victim with a gunshot wound. No vitals.

No suspect info at this time.@TPS51Div #GO1528994^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2018

Man pronounced dead on scene from a shooting at a condo building on Adelaide St west of Berkeley St. Victim was wounded in the head. This is #Toronto’s 3rd homicide in about 8 hours. @416TPSUnit @TPSHomicide pic.twitter.com/Ekn087XkZW — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 19, 2018

DEVELOPING: @TorontoMedics tell me a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was fatally shot at a residential building on Adelaide Street East, west of Parliament Street. Emergency crews were called here at 2:05 a.m. @TPS51Div and @TPSK9 are on scene. pic.twitter.com/kneLgC8suW — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) August 19, 2018