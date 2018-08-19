Crime
Man fatally shot inside downtown Toronto high-rise

Police and paramedics were called to a building on Adelaide Street East after 2 a.m. on Sunday after a man was fatally shot.

Toronto Paramedics say a man has died after he was shot inside a downtown high-rise early Sunday.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the building on Adelaide Street East, west of Parliament Street, at around 2:05 a.m.

The spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found inside the property. He died at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, Toronto police didn’t release suspect information.

