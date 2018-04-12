Testimony continues in Nicholas Butcher murder trial in Halifax

Follow our live blog from inside the courtroom at the bottom of this story.

A paramedic who treated the man accused of killing Halifax yoga teacher Kristin Johnston says he appeared calm despite having an amputated hand and puncture wounds in his neck.

Sean Collins testified at Nicholas Butcher’s second-degree murder trial yesterday that he rode to hospital with the 35-year-old from Johnston’s Halifax-area home on March 26th, 2016.

Collins told the 14-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that Butcher appeared upset, but calm, noting there were 13 lacerations on his neck and on the wrist of his remaining hand.

The jury heard earlier this week that Butcher told a 9-1-1 dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

Police officers have testified they found Johnston’s body in the master bedroom of the home on a blood-soaked bed, next to a steak knife.

They testified that a mitre saw and an amputated hand were found nearby.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty.

Witnesses have testified that Butcher was living with the popular 32-year-old yoga instructor and that she had broken up with him hours earlier.