Defence to cross-examine Crown witness Tuesday in Nicholas Butcher murder trial

The defence is expected to cross examine Michael Belyea when court resumes Tuesday morning in the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher.

Butcher, 35, has pleaded not guilty to killing his former girlfriend Kristin Johnston and is currently on trial before judge and jury.

On Monday Belyea told the eight-woman, six-man jury that he had known Johnston since 2009. On the night of March 25, 2016, he told the court that went out for a drink and ended up meeting up with Johnston and some other friends. He only stayed at the bar about half-an-hour before going home to his new apartment.

After exchanging some messages back and forth, Belyea said on March 26, 2016 at around 1 a.m., Belyea testified that Johnston and her friend Lisa Abramowicz came over to his house. Once there, he said the trio had a drink and listened to records.

Belyea said at one point, a man walked up the stairs and directly into his apartment, saying he was looking for Kristin. According to Belyea, Johnston and the man spoke inside before heading outside to continue their conversation. When Johnston came back inside, she told Belyea that she and her boyfriend had broken up.

A short time later, Abramowicz left the apartment and Belyea said he and Johnston were kissing in his bedroom when he felt someone push his shoulder. Belyea said the same man who previously walked into his place looking for Johnston was in his bedroom and asked Johnston what she was doing.

Belyea testified that neither Johnston nor the man were crying but he felt they were upset so he left the apartment so they could talk. Belyea said the man didn’t seem aggressive with Johnston. About 15 minutes later, he came back to his home and said that Johnston and the man were gone.

Around 5:30 a.m. on the same day, Belyea said he received a message from Johnston that said she was sorry. That was the last time Belyea heard from Johnston, she was found dead at her home later that day.

Police have never said how Johnston was killed. However, in their opening address to the court, the Crown said the Medical Examiner will testify that the 32-year-old yoga teacher died as the result of 10 wounds to her neck.

In total, 20 court days have been set aside to hear the matter. The Crown has said they intend to call about 40 witnesses during the trial. The defence has yet to say if they plan to call any evidence and that their decision will be made once the Crown closes their case.

The defence is expected to cross-examine Belyea when court resumes Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.