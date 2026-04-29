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Crime

Winnipeg extortion investigation leads to new charges for Ontario man

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '5 arrested, 2 sought in extortion and arson attacks on Winnipeg businesses'
5 arrested, 2 sought in extortion and arson attacks on Winnipeg businesses
RELATED: 5 arrested, 2 sought in extortion and arson attacks on Winnipeg businesses – Jan 27, 2026
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New charges were laid against Jahaid Hossain Maruf, one of the men accused of participating in a string of arsons, extortions, and thefts in Winnipeg last July.

The 26-year-old, who is from Kitchener, Ont., was arrested last October. At that time, he was charged with two counts of extortion, as police continued to investigate.

Maruf was arrested again on Thursday, this time at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, according to a news release from the city’s police service.

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The Ontario man is accused of participating in a blitz of extortions, arsons, and thefts at some Winnipeg warehouses and corner stores last summer.

“(Maruf) was involved in the planning, organization, and orchestration of the extortions and arsons,” the service said.

He will remain in custody at the correctional centre.

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Maruf is facing new charges for five counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, which the police specified is extortion in this case. He was also charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

Two of the people co-accused in these crimes are subject to Canada-wide warrants.

The police service is still on the hunt for Farhan Nabil, 29, and Jermaine Weekes, 40.

Nabil is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, arson, and extortion, according to police.

Police said Weekes is wanted for extortion, and their investigation into their whereabouts – and these allegations – will continue.

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