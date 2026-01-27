5 arrested, 2 sought in extortion and arson attacks on Winnipeg businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have made several arrests related to a series of extortion and arson attacks on Winnipeg businesses last year.

Police said in an update on Tuesday that they have arrested five people but are still looking for two suspects.

Between July 16 and July 23, police were called to a warehouse and multiple convenience stores for reports of either arson and/or extortion, as well as theft.

A warehouse at 1300 Spruce Street, a convenience store in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue and another convenience store in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue were the sites of arson, police said.

As well, police said a convenience store in the 1000 block of Main Street was extorted for money in exchange for protection from arson. Another convenience store in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue was threatened with extortion of money in exchange for protection from arson and a third convenience store in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue was extorted for money in exchange for protection from arson, police said.

In addition, investigators said a retail business in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue reported a theft of $120 in merchandise.

Police said investigators linked all the incidents to seven suspects.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon stopped short of calling it organized crime but said it was an “organized group of individuals” adding it was different people committing different crimes at different locations.

“I don’t have intimate knowledge of how they were picking out their targets,” McKinnon said. “These are standalone stores. They are small business owners, they’re not part of a chain or a franchise.”

She noted the small businesses that were targeted had employees working that may have been new to Winnipeg, and possibly had some language barriers which made them vulnerable targets.

McKinnon said the force has taken these crimes very seriously but also noted that “they take time.”

“I want to tell the business owners in Winnipeg, we didn’t give up. We found who is responsible … and we continued to pursue this investigation at all odds and that meant going to other jurisdictions.”

“We’re committed to the community and we’re committed to their safety.”

Five suspects — four men and one woman between the ages of 26 and 65, with some from Quebec and Ontario — were arrested. Some charges include extortion, theft and arson-related offences.

Police are searching for two outstanding suspects who have Canada-wide warrants issued against them.

Police said 29-year-old Farhan Nabil is wanted for two counts each of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence for both arson and extortion, and 40-year-old Jermaine Weekes is wanted for two counts of extortion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police.