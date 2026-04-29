Man accused of human trafficking, child sexual abuse offences: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., man is accused of luring, trafficking and subjecting a girl to sexual abuse, according to York Regional Police.

On April 1, Peterborough Police Service began an investigation into a missing girl from the area. Officers say she had been spotted getting into a grey sedan.

Peterborough police identified the vehicle and contacted York police to assist, as it was believed the vehicle was in the Whitchurch-Stouffville area.

York police located the vehicle at a home the next day. Investigators entered, saying there was concern for the girl’s well-being.

The girl was safely located and a 47-year-old man was placed under arrest.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two search warrants were executed at homes associated with the accused.

Christopher Conlon is facing charges related to child luring, human trafficking, as well as the making, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they believe there are more victims.

Const. Kevin Nebrija tells Global News it’s important for parents to keep the lines of communication open with their children and to teach them about safety on and offline.

“One thing is to look out for changes in behaviour,” he says. “So something as small as avoiding a family party or secluding themselves. Especially with their mobile device, maybe in their room. It’s something to look out for and could mean that they are talking to someone that you don’t know and someone that they might not know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.