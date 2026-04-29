Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of human trafficking, child sexual abuse offences: York police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 4:16 pm
1 min read
Christopher Conlon View image in full screen
Police have released this image of 47-year-old Christopher Conlon as they believe there may be more victims. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., man is accused of luring, trafficking and subjecting a girl to sexual abuse, according to York Regional Police.

On April 1, Peterborough Police Service began an investigation into a missing girl from the area. Officers say she had been spotted getting into a grey sedan.

Peterborough police identified the vehicle and contacted York police to assist, as it was believed the vehicle was in the Whitchurch-Stouffville area.

York police located the vehicle at a home the next day. Investigators entered, saying there was concern for the girl’s well-being.

The girl was safely located and a 47-year-old man was placed under arrest.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two search warrants were executed at homes associated with the accused.

Christopher Conlon is facing charges related to child luring, human trafficking, as well as the making, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they believe there are more victims.

Const. Kevin Nebrija tells Global News it’s important for parents to keep the lines of communication open with their children and to teach them about safety on and offline.

“One thing is to look out for changes in behaviour,” he says. “So something as small as avoiding a family party or secluding themselves. Especially with their mobile device, maybe in their room. It’s something to look out for and could mean that they are talking to someone that you don’t know and someone that they might not know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Human Trafficking hotline calls hit record high'
Canadian Human Trafficking hotline calls hit record high

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices