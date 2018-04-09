Nicholas Butcher murder trial continues in Halifax

Testimony in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Butcher is scheduled to continue Monday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Butcher is accused of killing Kristin Johnston, 32, a popular yoga teacher who had moved to Halifax from Montreal. Johnston was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive on March 26, 2016.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty and is currently on trial before judge and jury.

Testimony will continue at 9:30 a.m.

