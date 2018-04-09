Crime
Nicholas Butcher murder trial continues in Halifax

File - Nicholas Butcher arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
Testimony in the second-degree murder trial for Nicholas Butcher is scheduled to continue Monday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Butcher is accused of killing Kristin Johnston, 32, a popular yoga teacher who had moved to Halifax from Montreal. Johnston was found dead at her home on Oceanview Drive on March 26, 2016.

READ MORE: Kristin Johnston’s final hours detailed by friends at Butcher murder trial in Halifax

Butcher has pleaded not guilty and is currently on trial before judge and jury.

WATCH: Kristin Johnston’s best friend testifies at Nicholas Butcher murder trial

Testimony will continue at 9:30 a.m.

Follow along with our live blog:

