Exhibits from Nicholas Butcher murder trial released to the public

Members of the public have been given the opportunity to receive a first-hand look at exhibits from the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher, who is accused of killing popular Halifax yoga teacher Kristin Johnston.

The 32-year-old, originally from Montreal, was found dead inside her home at 17 Oceanview Dr. in Purcell’s Cove on March 26, 2016.

Butcher, 35, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The Crown alleges Johnston wanted to break up with Butcher, so he killed her and then tried to take his own life by cutting off one of his hands.

Jordan Masters, a 911 dispatcher, gave evidence Tuesday that he received a call from Butcher the morning Johnston died. Masters told the court that Butcher was breathing heavily and apologizing for killing his girlfriend.

The audio of the 911 call was released to the public Thursday afternoon.

WARNING: The call contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some.

Paramedic Sean Collins testified Wednesday that he arrived at the scene to find Butcher lying face down on his porch without a shirt and with a severed right hand.

Collins said Butcher was “upset, but calm,” and said there were lacerations on his neck and on his left wrist.

A photo of blood stains on the front porch of Kristin Johnston’s home can be seen below.

The court has heard that Johnston was killed in the master bedroom.

Court has also released photos of the motor saw Butcher allegedly used to cut off his hand and the steak knife allegedly used to kill Johnston. Global News has deemed the photos too graphic to display.

The 14-member jury has so far heard seven days of testimony. The trial will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.