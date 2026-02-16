Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary pedestrian, 70, seriously injured in collision with semi in Panorama Hills

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 16, 2026 3:03 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and semi at a grocery store in Panorama Hills on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and semi at a grocery store in Panorama Hills on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police responded Monday morning to a serious pedestrian collision in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood.

Police said the call came in at 11:33 a.m. for the crash in the 200 block of Panatella Hill Northwest, near The Gates of Panorama Hills shopping complex.

A semi-tractor-trailer is believed to have hit a 70-year-old man, who CPS said suffered “life-altering” injuries.

A section of the Save On Foods parking lot, that included the grocery store’s loading dock, was blocked off with tape and police were seen investigating.

Calgary police investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and semi at a grocery store in Panorama Hills on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and semi at a grocery store in Panorama Hills on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Global News
Trending Now

Members of the Calgary Fire Department and EMS also responded to the north-side crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the semi was not injured and stayed at the scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The circumstances that led to the collision remain under investigation.

More to come…

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices