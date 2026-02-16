Calgary pedestrian, 70, seriously injured in collision with semi in Panorama Hills

See more sharing options

Calgary police responded Monday morning to a serious pedestrian collision in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood.

Police said the call came in at 11:33 a.m. for the crash in the 200 block of Panatella Hill Northwest, near The Gates of Panorama Hills shopping complex.

A semi-tractor-trailer is believed to have hit a 70-year-old man, who CPS said suffered “life-altering” injuries.

A section of the Save On Foods parking lot, that included the grocery store’s loading dock, was blocked off with tape and police were seen investigating.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and semi at a grocery store in Panorama Hills on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Global News

Members of the Calgary Fire Department and EMS also responded to the north-side crash.

Police said the driver of the semi was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the collision remain under investigation.

More to come…