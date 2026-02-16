Child dies after collision involving a Jeep in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a child has died after a collision on Sunday.

Police say a toddler was being pushed in a stroller by two adults in a marked crosswalk when a Jeep turned into the intersection and struck the stroller.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The child was taken to hospital, where police say they were later pronounced dead.

None of the adults pushing the stroller were injured.

Police say the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is co-operating.

Speed and intoxication are not considered to be factors in the collision.