Child dies after collision involving a Jeep in Calgary

Calgary police say a child has died after a collision on Sunday.
Police say a toddler was being pushed in a stroller by two adults in a marked crosswalk when a Jeep turned into the intersection and struck the stroller.
The child was taken to hospital, where police say they were later pronounced dead.
None of the adults pushing the stroller were injured.
Police say the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is co-operating.
Speed and intoxication are not considered to be factors in the collision.
