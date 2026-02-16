Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child dies after collision involving a Jeep in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 9:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Weekend at 6 Calgary: February 15, 2026'
Global News Weekend at 6 Calgary: February 15, 2026
WATCH: Global News Weekend at 6 Calgary: February 15, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police say a child has died after a collision on Sunday.

Police say a toddler was being pushed in a stroller by two adults in a marked crosswalk when a Jeep turned into the intersection and struck the stroller.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The child was taken to hospital, where police say they were later pronounced dead.

None of the adults pushing the stroller were injured.

Trending Now

Police say the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is co-operating.

Speed and intoxication are not considered to be factors in the collision.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices