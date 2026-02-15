Recipe: Meat and veggie potsticker or steamed dumplings

See more sharing options

Recipe by: Renée Chan, The Skript Kitchen

Meat & Veggie potsticker or steamed Dumplings

Wrapper: (makes~ 40 wrappers)

1 cup of all purpose flour or bread flour

½ Cup of boiling water

GLUTEN FREE WRAPPER OPTION:

1 cup Gluten Free Ah Nui Dumpling flour (www.ahnui.com)

2 tsp oil (any cooking oil that is liquid in room temperature)

½ cup boiling water

Dough:

incorporate ingredients into bowl, mix and knead till smooth for about 5 mins

Cut into small rollable pieces, roll into thin circles and separate sheets with more flour.

Meat and veggie filling:

1 pound ground ground pork or Vegan protein of your choice (tofu or TVP)

1 Tbsp garlic minced

3 cups cabbage or bok choy diced finely

½ cup diced rehydrated shiitake mushrooms (optional)

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tbsp ginger minced or 1 tsp powdered

1 stalk of green scallion diced

1 tsp salt or GF soy sauce

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

Dipping Sauce : Ah Nui XO is great for dumplings (www.ahnui.com) or the following:

3 Tbsp Chin Kang black vinegar or Balsamic Vinegar with 1 Tbsp water

½ tsp ginger Julienned

Cooking:

Steamed:

Place the dumplings in steamer basket lined with about 1cm of space between each dumpling over boiling water.

Steam covered for 10-12 minutes and serve with dipping sauce

Panseared:

In a pan over medium heat use about 2 tbsp of cooking oil for about 20 dumplings.

Cook potsticker until crispy and pour in about ¼ cup water and cover with lid

Open the lid after 5 minutes and allow water to evaporate.

Serve hot with dumpling dipping sauce

Steam- steam for 8 mins and serve hot

Feel free to contact us at:

https://www.theskriptkitchen.com/

250 W 3rd Ave

info@theskriptkitchen.com

604-347-5587