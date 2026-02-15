SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Meat and veggie potsticker or steamed dumplings

By Renee Chan, founder, The Skript Kitchen. Special to Global News
Posted February 15, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Recipe: Meat and veggie potsticker or steamed dumplings
Share

Recipe by: Renée Chan, The Skript Kitchen

Meat & Veggie potsticker or steamed Dumplings

Wrapper: (makes~ 40 wrappers)
1 cup of all purpose flour or bread flour
½ Cup of boiling water

GLUTEN FREE WRAPPER OPTION:
1 cup Gluten Free Ah Nui Dumpling flour (www.ahnui.com)
2 tsp oil (any cooking oil that is liquid in room temperature)
½ cup boiling water

Dough:
incorporate ingredients into bowl, mix and knead till smooth for about 5 mins
Cut into small rollable pieces, roll into thin circles and separate sheets with more flour.

Meat and veggie filling:
1 pound ground ground pork or Vegan protein of your choice (tofu or TVP)
1 Tbsp garlic minced
3 cups cabbage or bok choy diced finely
½ cup diced rehydrated shiitake mushrooms (optional)
1 Tsp Salt
1 Tbsp ginger minced or 1 tsp powdered
1 stalk of green scallion diced
1 tsp salt or GF soy sauce
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp sesame oil

Dipping Sauce : Ah Nui XO is great for dumplings (www.ahnui.com) or the following:
3 Tbsp Chin Kang black vinegar or Balsamic Vinegar with 1 Tbsp water
½ tsp ginger Julienned

Cooking:
Steamed:
Place the dumplings in steamer basket lined with about 1cm of space between each dumpling over boiling water.
Steam covered for 10-12 minutes and serve with dipping sauce

Panseared:
In a pan over medium heat use about 2 tbsp of cooking oil for about 20 dumplings.
Cook potsticker until crispy and pour in about ¼ cup water and cover with lid
Open the lid after 5 minutes and allow water to evaporate.
Serve hot with dumpling dipping sauce
Steam- steam for 8 mins and serve hot

 

Feel free to contact us at:

https://www.theskriptkitchen.com/
250 W 3rd Ave
info@theskriptkitchen.com
604-347-5587

