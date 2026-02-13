SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Tumbler Ridge prepares for vigil with Carney, federal leaders set to arrive

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 9:42 am
2 min read
Tumbler Ridge school victims identified
Tumbler Ridge school victims identified
Tumbler Ridge school victims identified
Share

Prime Minister Mark Carney, Governor General Mary Simon and the leaders of the federal opposition parties in Parliament are heading to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., to attend the vigil honouring the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Carney’s itinerary says he will “attend a community vigil” in Tumbler Ridge.

“At the invitation of the Mayor of Tumbler Ridge, the Prime Minister will be traveling to the community on Feb. 13 to attend a vigil in memory of the victims of this week’s tragic shootings,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister has invited leaders of all parties to accompany him to British Columbia, should they wish to do so.”

Global News has confirmed all federal party leaders have accepted that invitation and are expected to travel with the prime minister to the community.

That includes Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP interim leader Don Davies and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

The small mining community of Tumbler Ridge is reeling after a devastating mass shooting that killed eight people, as well as the shooter, and left dozens of others injured.

Day of mourning in B.C.
Trending Now

On Wednesday, the RCMP identified the eight victims: five students of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, aged between 12 and 13, a 39-year-old teacher at the school, and the mother and stepbrother of the shooter.

MPs from all parties have been signing a book of condolences that has been placed in the House of Commons. The condolence book will be delivered to the community by Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer after Feb. 17.

Larry Neufeld, the MLA for Peace River South, the riding that includes Tumbler Ridge, said there has been extraordinary solidarity across the political spectrum in British Columbia.

“I am an opposition politician. That being said, I am very thankful to the government and to the government ministers for the response and for the genuine human emotion that was displayed and the execution of the resource envelope that was brought to this community in such a rapid timeline,” he said.

“Tumbler Ridge and the people of Tumbler Ridge are incredibly resilient, incredibly strong. This community will survive.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

