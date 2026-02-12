Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    February 12, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Who cares. Just another political tactic to grab attention as a caring politician.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As Tumbler Ridge grieves mass shooting, Carney to visit ‘shortly’

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 12, 2026 10:49 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Politicians united in grief for Tumbler Ridge shooting victims'
Politicians united in grief for Tumbler Ridge shooting victims
WATCH ABOVE: Politicians united in grief for Tumbler Ridge shooting victims
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit the community of Tumbler Ridge “shortly,” his office says, after the British Columbia community was devastated by a mass shooting Tuesday that killed eight people, as well as the shooter, and injured dozens of others.

“The Prime Minister will be visiting Tumbler Ridge shortly in support of the community,” the Prime Minister’s Office told Global News.

“The Prime Minister’s Office is working closely with the community and local authorities to finalise details based on their own immediate needs.”

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Housing Minister Gregor Robertson are in the community already, joined by B.C. Premier David Eby, Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka and B.C. Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger.

The ministers were in the remote mining town “to offer any assistance needed from the federal government in the aftermath of the devastating shooting in Tumbler Ridge.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Too many innocent lives taken from their families too soon. To the Tumbler Ridge community: we mourn with you and we stand with you,” Anandasangaree said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Roberston, a B.C. MP, said he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

“This is an extraordinary community. We have witnessed remarkable compassion and care by every person we’ve met,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney announced Wednesday that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast for seven days on federal buildings following the mass school shooting.

Trending Now

In Toronto, the iconic CN Tower went dark on Wednesday at the top of every hour to mark the tragedy.

“Tonight the #CNTower will dim for 5 minutes at the top of each hour in honour of the victims of the attack in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia,” the CN Tower’s official social media account posted on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered her condolences to the families of the victims.

“In this unimaginable moment of tragedy, the whole of Canada has Tumbler Ridge in its thoughts. Let us stay united in our compassion and reach out to one another with love and tenderness today, as we join the entire nation in grieving,” Simon said in a statement.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“I can’t even imagine the phone calls that parents might have received. I can’t imagine the heartache and hell that they’re living through at this moment. This is a time for all Canadians to unite, to support the families and the community at large. We’ll be in touch with the Prime Minister and the other parties later today to offer all of our support.” Poilievre said on Wednesday.

— with a file from Global News’ Bryan Mullan

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices