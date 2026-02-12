As Tumbler Ridge grieves mass shooting, Carney to visit ‘shortly’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit the community of Tumbler Ridge “shortly,” his office says, after the British Columbia community was devastated by a mass shooting Tuesday that killed eight people, as well as the shooter, and injured dozens of others.

“The Prime Minister will be visiting Tumbler Ridge shortly in support of the community,” the Prime Minister’s Office told Global News.

“The Prime Minister’s Office is working closely with the community and local authorities to finalise details based on their own immediate needs.”

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Housing Minister Gregor Robertson are in the community already, joined by B.C. Premier David Eby, Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka and B.C. Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger.

The ministers were in the remote mining town “to offer any assistance needed from the federal government in the aftermath of the devastating shooting in Tumbler Ridge.”

I’m in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. alongside Premier @Dave_Eby, Mayor Darryl Krakowka, and Minister @gregorrobertson, to offer any assistance needed from the federal government in the aftermath of the devastating shooting in Tumbler Ridge. Too many innocent lives taken from their… pic.twitter.com/PoAVV07fYn — Gary Anandasangaree (@gary_srp) February 12, 2026

“Too many innocent lives taken from their families too soon. To the Tumbler Ridge community: we mourn with you and we stand with you,” Anandasangaree said.

Roberston, a B.C. MP, said he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

“This is an extraordinary community. We have witnessed remarkable compassion and care by every person we’ve met,” he said.

I am heartbroken by this moment. In the wake of unspeakable tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, BC — Minister Anandasangaree and I traveled with Premier Eby and Minister Krieger, to support victims, families, Mayor Krakowka, local leaders, officials, and the RCMP. This is an… pic.twitter.com/yZaWofL6Gu — Gregor Robertson (@gregorrobertson) February 12, 2026

Carney announced Wednesday that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast for seven days on federal buildings following the mass school shooting.

Following yesterday’s tragic shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., I have asked that Canada’s flag atop the Peace Tower, and across all government buildings, be flown at half-mast for the next seven days as our nation mourns with the community. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 11, 2026

In Toronto, the iconic CN Tower went dark on Wednesday at the top of every hour to mark the tragedy.

“Tonight the #CNTower will dim for 5 minutes at the top of each hour in honour of the victims of the attack in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia,” the CN Tower’s official social media account posted on Wednesday.

Tonight the #CNTower will dim for 5 minutes at the top of each hour in honour of the victims of the attack in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia pic.twitter.com/EyyT59CaRk — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) February 11, 2026

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered her condolences to the families of the victims.

“In this unimaginable moment of tragedy, the whole of Canada has Tumbler Ridge in its thoughts. Let us stay united in our compassion and reach out to one another with love and tenderness today, as we join the entire nation in grieving,” Simon said in a statement.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“I can’t even imagine the phone calls that parents might have received. I can’t imagine the heartache and hell that they’re living through at this moment. This is a time for all Canadians to unite, to support the families and the community at large. We’ll be in touch with the Prime Minister and the other parties later today to offer all of our support.” Poilievre said on Wednesday.

— with a file from Global News’ Bryan Mullan