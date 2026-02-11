Carney cancels trip, sends ministers to B.C. after Tumbler Ridge shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney has cancelled his planned trip to Germany for a global security conference in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., his office confirmed Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office statement also said Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Housing Minister Gregor Robertson will be in Tumbler Ridge on Wednesday to lead the federal response to Tuesday’s deadly shooting.

“The Prime Minister is remaining in the National Capital Region at this time, and we can confirm that previously announced travel for the coming days has been cancelled,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement at noon eastern time.

Carney was due to travel to the Munich Security Conference on Wednesday evening after being expected to announce his government’s defence industrial strategy at an event in Halifax.

That announcement has been postponed until a later date, the PMO said.

In the immediate wake of Tuesday’s shooting, Carney’s office had initially said his planned travel abroad had been suspended “for the time being.”

The Munich Security Conference is a key annual gathering for world leaders to discuss defence issues. Carney was originally due to stay in Munich until Sunday.

The PMO said Wednesday that Defence Minister David McGuinty, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon will travel to Munich on Carney’s behalf while the prime minister remains in Ottawa.

Nine people were killed in the Tumbler Ridge attack, including six people who were found dead inside the town’s secondary school and a seventh victim who died while being airlifted to hospital. Two other victims were found dead in a residence.

The suspected shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted injury, police said.

Carney told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday that flags on federal buildings will be lowered to half-mast for seven days in honour of the victims.

“We will get through this, we will learn from this, but right now it’s a time to come together, as Canadians always do in these situations — these terrible situations — to support each other, to mourn together and to grow together,” he said.