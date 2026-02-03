Kid Rock to headline ‘All-American’ alternative Super Bowl halftime show

Send this page to someone via email

Kid Rock is set to headline Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) “All-American Halftime Show,” the organization announced Monday.

TPUSA, founded by late right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, announced that the lineup for its halftime show will include Kid Rock and country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

The “All-American Halftime Show” is being promoted as “celebrating faith, family and freedom” and will be livestreamed Sunday on TPUSA’s various social media accounts at the same time as Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny’s NFL Super Bowl halftime show, according to the website.

Kid Rock, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said that they are approaching their halftime show “like David and Goliath.”

The All Summer Long singer continued: “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible … or is it?”

“He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America,” Kid Rock said of Bad Bunny.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said the halftime show is “an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom.”

“We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too,” he added.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance celebrated the scheduled performers on X, writing, “Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK.”

Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCKhttps://t.co/ZXvvlIBtkE — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

“Hey @TPUSA, how can @DeptofWar get in on this?” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added.

Bad Bunny, a U.S. citizen, has received backlash after being announced as this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy,” Trump told Newsmax in October. “They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Three days after Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer, longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski warned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be present at the 2026 Super Bowl and the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s halftime show.

Bad Bunny made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards after his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ‘ICE out,'” he said at the beginning of his speech while accepting the award for best música urbana album. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he continued. “We need to be different. We fight. We have to do it with love. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that.”

1:35 Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year, denounces ICE in Grammys speech

In October of last year, Bad Bunny addressed the backlash while hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL).

“You may not know this but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show,” Bad Bunny said at the time. “I’m very happy and I think everyone is very happy about it! Even Fox News.”

SNL played a montage of clips of news coverage that were critical of his upcoming performance but it was edited to say: “Bad Bunny is my favourite musician and he should be the next president.”

“Really, I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he said.

The Mia rapper spoke in Spanish before switching back to English and telling the audience, “If you didn’t understand now what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny's monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

Trump previously said he won’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

He told the New York Post that the game is “just too far away” while voicing his opinions about Bad Bunny and rock group Green Day, who are scheduled to kick off the big game with an opening ceremony.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.

1:00 Bad Bunny: What makes him a halftime game – changer

Trump, 79, said he might have considered attending the 60th Super Bowl if the location were closer.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” Trump said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

In addition to performances by Bad Bunny and Green Day, Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl, while Brandi Carlile will sing America the Beautiful and Coco Jones will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.