Green Day targets ICE, Stephen Miller with lyric change before Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Green Day took a jab at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller during a recent show in California while speaking up for the people of Minnesota.

While performing their iconic 2004 chart-topper American Idiot in the Kia Forum on Saturday, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong continued his tradition of trading the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” making reference to U.S. President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The band then performed Holiday and Know Your Enemy as Armstrong told the crowd: “This song is anti-fascism. This song is anti-war. We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota…. Ladies and gentlemen, Stephen Miller now has the floor.”

Armstrong was referring to the ongoing anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. The Trump administration has repeatedly defended the ICE agent who shot Good, a mother of three, saying he acted in self-defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Armstrong closed the show with a message to their fans in the crowd, saying, “Please look out for your neighbours. Make sure you take care of each other. Make sure you love one another. Protect each other.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Ch—a la migra,” Armstrong added, which loosely translates to “f–k the immigration cops.”

The lyric change comes after the National Football League announced it’s marking the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl with Green Day as the hometown opening act.

Green Day will kick off the big game with an opening ceremony on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the league announced Sunday. The performance will celebrate six decades of the championship’s history, with the band helping usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio of Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, who formed in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area, are expected to perform a selection of their best-known anthems as part of the tribute.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Armstrong said. “We are honoured to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

In addition to Green Day, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will lead the halftime festivities, while Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem. Brandi Carlile will sing America the Beautiful and Coco Jones will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Story continues below advertisement

Green Day’s latest lyric change is just the most recent example of the band revising its song to criticize supporters of the Trump administration.

Last January, the band took aim at Elon Musk during their debut performance in Musk’s home country of South Africa the night before Trump’s inauguration.

While performing American Idiot, Armstrong changed up the lyric, “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the Elon agenda,” taking aim at the billionaire, who formed close ties with Trump.

Concert footage was posted to X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

Billie Joe changes the lyrics to American Idiot in South Africa to: I’m not a part of an Elon agenda #greenday pic.twitter.com/1RC5LgxAa3 — Green Day Inc. (@GreenDayInc) January 21, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Associated Press