Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Green Day tweaks ‘American Idiot’ lyrics to take a jab at Elon Musk

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 5:02 pm
2 min read
It's not the first time Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has criticized Elon Musk. View image in full screen
It's not the first time Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has traded barbs with Elon Musk. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Green Day, never shy to make their politics known, took a jab at Elon Musk during their debut performance in Musk’s home country of South Africa the night before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While performing their iconic 2004 chart topper American Idiot in Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong changed up the lyric, “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the Elon agenda,” taking aim at the billionaire, who has formed close ties with Trump in recent months and is tapped to lead the president’s new “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Concert footage posted to X, the social media platform owned by Musk, has taken off, and the internet has a lot to say.

“Can’t wait for Elon to throw a hissy fit so I can laugh,” wrote one person.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wish artists would stick to what they do best, politics is obviously not what they do best,” another person countered.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The timing of the lyric change has been noted by many, too — one day later, Musk faced a flurry of backlash after he made a controversial gesture with one arm while speaking at Trump’s inauguration, which many people compared to a Nazi salute.

Click to play video: 'Did Elon Musk do a fascist salute at Trump’s inaugural rally?'
Did Elon Musk do a fascist salute at Trump’s inaugural rally?

This isn’t the first time Green Day has changed their lyrics to take a swipe at those who support Trump.

On New Year’s Eve in 2023, while performing American Idiot during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Armstrong changed the lyrics and sang “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Trending Now

At the time, Musk fired back, writing on X, “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

He, however, has not responded to the latest jab.

According to Billboard, the band also used an appearance on stage at the 2016 American Music Awards to chant “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

Click to play video: 'Protesters burn Trump effigy over threat to take control of Panama Canal'
Protesters burn Trump effigy over threat to take control of Panama Canal
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices