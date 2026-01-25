Recipe: Crispy skin Steelhead Salmon

Send this page to someone via email

Recipe (serves 4): H Tasting Lounge: Crispy Skin Steelhead Salmon

braised fennel, wilted winter greens, beluga lentils, warm tomato, anise orange salad

Ingredients

– 4 x 4 to 5 ounce piece of skin on steelhead – scales removed

– ½ bunch rainbow Swiss chard

– 200 ml olive oil

– Salt and Pepper

For the lentils

– 1 cup dry beluga lentils

– 2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

– salt

For the warm tomatoes

– 1 pint Baby cherry heirloom tomatoes

– 100 ml olive oil

– 20 ml white balsamic vinegar

– 1 sprig fresh thyme

1 clove fresh garlic

For the braised fennel

– 1 piece whole fennel

– 500 ml orange juice

– 1 piece star anise

– ½ clove garlic

– ½ piece shallot

– 15 ml maple syrup

– 2.5 ml ground cinnamon

– 1.25 ml ground turmeric

For the Fennel Salad

– 1 piece whole fennel – stalks removed and finely shaved

– 1 sprig fresh dill – chopped

– 1 whole orange – peeled and sectioned

– Salt and Pepper to taste

Prepare Ahead:

Beluga Lentils

Place the lentils in a pot with 750 ml of water, a pinch of salt, and 2–3 sprigs of thyme. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until tender. Drain well and spread the lentils on a baking tray to cool.

Make ahead: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Warm Tomatoes

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and place over low heat. When the oil begins to gently bubble, reduce to a low simmer and cook for 45–60 minutes, until the tomatoes are soft and tender but still holding their shape. Remove from heat and cool. Make ahead: Refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 2 days.

Braised Fennel

In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients except the fennel and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer. Cut the fennel into 8 equal wedges and add to the pot. Cover and braise for about 30 minutes, or until fork-tender. Let the fennel cool in the braising liquid.

Make ahead: Store fennel and liquid separately in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reserve the braising liquid to dress the fennel salad.

To Finish the Dish

Warm the tomatoes and braised fennel gently and set aside. Line a baking sheet with paper towel for the cooked steelhead.

Fennel Salad

In a small bowl, combine all fennel salad ingredients and dress with some of the reserved braising liquid. Season to taste and set aside.

Swiss Chard & Lentils

Remove the stems from the chard and cut the leaves into large pieces. Heat 75 ml olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the chard, season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook until just wilted. Transfer to a plate.

In the same pan, heat the cooked lentils until hot and season with salt and pepper. Return the chard to the pan and gently combine. Keep warm.

Steelhead Salmon

Heat 125 ml olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season the steelhead with salt and pepper. Sear skin side down until the skin is crisp and golden, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook for 1–2 minutes more, until medium doneness. Transfer immediately to the prepared tray.

To Serve

Spoon the warm lentils onto four plates or shallow bowls. Top each with two fennel wedges, then place the steelhead on top, skin-side up. Garnish with the warm tomatoes and fennel salad. Serve immediately and enjoy