If your living room has been craving a refresh, Boxing Week is your golden ticket. Post-holiday sales are here, bringing unbeatable deals on everything from statement sofas to cozy sectionals that instantly elevate your space. Whether you’re hunting for sleek modern lines, plush comfort, or the perfect spot to binge your favourite shows, don’t miss these Boxing Week sofa deals from brands like Silk & Snow, Wayfair, and Article–grab them before they vanish!

Febo 83 Inch Square Arms Teddy Sofa Solid Wood Frame with Pocket Spring Cushion Looking for ultra-soft comfort? This Wayfair loveseat sofa has spring seat cushions, deep seating, and plush teddy fabric, making it perfect for lounging, reading, or relaxing with family, all while staying practical with removable, washable covers. $439.99 at Wayfair (was $579.99)

Beta 98 Inch Modular Sofa Green is in, and the Beta 98 Inch Modular Sofa in Cypress Green proves it with its deep, modular seats that let everyone find their perfect spot—whether you’re stretching out on a chaise or claiming the coveted middle seat. $2119 at Article (was $2499)

Riley 84 Inch Reversible Storage Sectional This reversible storage sectional from Article creates the ideal sitting area for any small living space or condo—think sculptural silhouettes, cloud-soft cushions, and hidden storage wrapped in a luxe, stain-resistant fabric. $2479 at Article (was $3099)

Aire Modular Sofa This modular sofa has been all over my TikTok feed lately – and for good reason. Made from high-quality, stain-resistant fabric, this gorgeous soft cream shade stays fresh and beautiful, no matter if you’re sipping wine or late-night snacking. $4335 at Silk & Snow (was $5100)

Assel Corduroy Sofa This mid-century modern-inspired sofa pairs textured corduroy upholstery with sculpted track arms and tapered legs for instant style, while plush cushions and oversized seating make it equally irresistible to lounge on as it is to admire. $1049.99 at Wayfair (was $1399.99)

80 Inch Modern Upholstered Sofa with Two Pillows With Its organic shape and spacious seating, this curved sofa is perfect for creating intimate, inviting spaces—no assembly required. $649.99 at Wayfair (was $829.99)

Sanders 85.5 Inch Reversible Sectional - Hestia Gray The Sanders reversible sofa is Scandi-chic with a playful twist, featuring clean lines, striking panel details, and a customizable chaise, while loose cushions make it effortlessly stylish, easy to care for, and perfect for building the ultimate living room fort. $1499 at Article (was $1999)

Leigh 41 Inch Corner Chair Module - Silver Ivory The Leigh sofa is pure comfort couture, with stain-resistant LifeGuard fabric, gently angled armrests, and customizable seating that makes it the ultimate spot to lounge, nap, binge-watch, or simply lose yourself in the moment. $979 at Article (was $1229)

