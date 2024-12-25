Here are the best Boxing Day deals in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved. Boxing Day deals have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it! Read on for the best Boxing Day discounts to shop now before they’re gone.

Beauty deals

19% off

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Salon-level hairstyles from home? Dyson does it best. It’s the product that truly does it all, with attachments that dry, curl and shape hair to perfection while taming flyaways. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

40.2% off

Merit Mini Flush Balm Trio All aboard the flush bomb train. Indulge yourself in this limited edition trio, featuring the exclusive mauve shade “Bespoke.” $52 at Merit (was $87)

25% off

MANSCAPED The Chairman PRO Men’s Foil Shaver Get your best shave with this rechargeable shaver. It offers 75 minutes of runtime, quick-charge convenience and LED illumination. Interchangeable blades handle stubble or full shaves and an irritation-free glide every time. $164.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

25% off

Laura Mercier Divinely Flawless Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff Set Set your makeup with this limited-edition powder, complete with a chic velour puff. Featuring vitamin-rich powders, it absorbs oil and blurs imperfections for a flawless, matte finish with 16-hour wear and 24-hour shine control. $48 at Sephora (was $64)

13% off

Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream Face Moisturizer Transform your skin with this lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer that fades dark spots in eight weeks. Infused with antioxidants, it hydrates deeply, evens tone and restores a radiant, youthful glow. Suitable for all skin tones. $31.17 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Fashion deals

15% off

Aritzia The Slouch Coat It girls love an Aritzia coat. Now at a stunning low price, this cozy option by Babaton is at the top of our list. The relaxed silhouette is *chef’s kiss.* It’s our favourite Boxing Day deal on this list. $382.50 at Aritzia (was $425)

20% off

Josnown Mens Wool Socks Stay warm and comfortable with these durable men’s wool-blend socks. Designed for winter activities, they feature arch compression for support, moisture-wicking fabric and a secure fit. Perfect for hiking or daily wear. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

20% off

Women Satin Pajamas Wear luxury to bed with this four-piece silk satin pajama set, crafted from ultra-soft, breathable fabric. Featuring adjustable cami straps, a button-front shirt, and elastic-waist pants and shorts, it’s designed for ultimate comfort. $38.39 on Amazon (was $47.99)

20% off

Hypoallergenic Extra Large Round Hoop Earrings Elevate your jewellery wardrobe with these lightweight gold hoop earrings, crafted from hypoallergenic stainless steel and plated with 14k gold. They feature a secure clasp for comfortable, all-day wear. $14.39 on Amazon (was $17.99)

30% off

35% off

Men's Flannel Corduroy Button Down Shirt For the guy with cool style, this men’s flannel shirt is crafted from brushed fleece for the ultimate cozy fit. It features a button-down collar, chest pockets and a classic plaid design for the cool guy. $25.98 on Amazon (was $39.98)

Home deals

35% off

Smeg Retro Collection 2-Slice Toaster At 35% off, it might be the perfect time to finally pull trigger on the toaster of your dreams. This famously retro design from Smeg will get plenty of compliments while it sits pretty on your counter. Avocado toast, anyone? $181.99 at Hudson's Bay (was $279.99)

33% off

Adair Couch This neutral modern sofa will fit right in with your existing decor has the perfect dimensions for any condo space. Featuring a mid-century modern tufted design, this sofa also comes in a matching loveseat, armchair, and ottoman so you can complete your space with a cohesive furniture collection. $619.99 on Wayfair (was $929.99)

63% off

German Stainless Steel 10 Pc Knife Block Set Elevate your kitchen game with this Germain 10-piece stainless steel knife block set, designed for easy meal prep. With premium blades and a stylish charcoal block, it’s a must-have at 63% off. $99.49 on Amazon (was $269.99)

71% off

HEPA & CARBON Air Purifier Breathe easy and enjoy fresher air with this Hepa & carbon air purifier, designed to capture allergens, odours, and pollutants. Its sleek design and powerful filtration make it a perfect addition to any home. $249.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

71% off

High Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head Turn every shower into a spa-like retreat with this 10-mode high-pressure handheld showerhead. With a built-in power wash and replaceable filter, it keeps your water soft, your shower clean, and your mornings refreshed. $39.99 on Amazon (was $139)

82% off

Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback Get the bed of your dreams with this candler upholstered platform bed from Wayfair. Featuring skin-friendly high-quality velvet and easy assembly, this bedroom must-have will make every night a luxury experience. $299.99 at Wayfair (was $1639.99)

Tech deals

33% off

LG 27 Inch Full HD Monitor Bring your work and play to life with this LG 27 Inch full HD monitor, offering vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. Its design and smooth performance make it a perfect fit for any work from home set up. $119.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

27% off

Google Pixel Tablet With its vibrant display, seamless Google integration, and dockable design, the Google pixel tablet combines the best of a tablet and a smart home device and will be your best friend for work or play. $399 on Amazon (was $549)

14% off

Apple MacBook Air 13.6 Inch Fall 2024 Sleek, powerful, and ultra-portable, the Apple MacBook Air 13.6″ is your ultimate companion for work or play. With its stunning Retina display and impressive battery life, productivity has never looked so good. $1249.99 at Best Buy (was $1449.99)

26% off

Amazon Fire TV Cube The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the ultimate entertainment hub, combining hands-free Alexa control with lightning-fast streaming in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Switch between shows, control your smart home, and dive into endless entertainment, all with just your voice. $139.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

43% off

JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones Experience rich, powerful sound with JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones, designed for all-day comfort. With up to 40 hours of battery life and easy Bluetooth connectivity, your favourite tunes are always just a beat away. $39.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

