The Curator

Here’s what’s selling for Amazon’s Boxing Day

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted December 21, 2024 6:58 pm
1 min read
Top-selling picks you don't want to miss. View image in full screen
Top-selling picks you don't want to miss.
Beauty bestsellers

 

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara
Want long, voluminous lashes with no flakes or smudges? The flex tower brush ensures every lash gets the perfect coat from root to tip.
$9.68 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
You can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout with each use.
$479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)
Clinique My Happy Cookies and Kisses Spray
Rich, cozy, and irresistible, this indulgent scent captures the warmth of fresh-baked treats on a lazy Sunday. Wear it alone or layer it with other fragrances to create your own signature scent.
$33.75 on Amazon (was $45)

 

Water Dental Flosser
$479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)

You may also like:

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 – $419

Clinique Cheek Pop Blush – $29.25

Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 – $30.23

Philips Electric Shaver – $149.89

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm – $25.50

 

Fashion bestsellers

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles 5 Pack Hipster
Stay comfy with soft, seamless underwear from Calvin Klein, designed to feel like a second skin. With their body-hugging fit and premium fabric, these hipsters are perfect for all-day wear under any outfit.
$31.48 on Amazon (was $44.98)

 

Levi's womens 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Step up your denim game with these high rise bootcut jeans from Levi’s, they’re a flattering fit that hugs your waist and elongates your legs. Perfect for dressing up or keeping it casual, these classic cut jeans are a timeless wardrobe staple.
$76.23 on Amazon (was $95.99)
Fossil Men's Nate Blacktone Dial Watch
Designed for men with discerning taste, this watch is the perfect statement piece. Water-resistant up to 50m, it combines style and functionality for a refined, versatile look.
$254.26 on Amazon (was $279)
Men's Heated Vest with Battery Pack
$143.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

 

You may also like:

Men’s Ultra Super Soft Boxer Brief Pack – $58.77 – $97.95

Women’s Heated Vest with Battery Pack – $143.99

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $24.50

Women’s Midi Satin Skirt – $35.99

Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.16

 

Home bestsellers

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
The Roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo takes cleaning to the next level with powerful 5500Pa suction, smart LiDAR navigation, and a pet-friendly design. Grab it while it’s 60% off!
$459.99 on Amazon (was $619.99)

 

Ninjai Ice Cream Maker
You’ll be every kid’s favourite parent with this Ninja ice cream maker—the ticket to homemade frozen delights. With seven one-touch programs, it whips up gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and more, while its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a must-have for any kitchen.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool
Say hello to clean, fresh air with this Dyson air purifier-humidifier hybrid — a sleek and powerful home appliance that keeps your space feeling crisp and comfortable all day long.
$899.99 on Amazon (was $1,099.99)

 

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve
Brew your favorite cup of coffee in minutes with the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve—perfectly compact for any space. This bestselling fan favourite is perfect for brewing a fresh, personalized cup whenever you need a quick pick-me-up.
$69.98 on Amazon (was $109.99)

 

You may also like:

Magic Bullet Blender, Mixer & Mini-Food Processor In-One – $29.99

Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and HandVac – $359.99

Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $89.99

Cervical Support Pillow – $47.15
Vegetable Chopper – $29.99

 

Tech bestsellers

Amazon Fire TV 50
Transform your living room with the Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series, delivering stunning 4K UHD visuals and access to all your favourite streaming platforms. With Alexa built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices, making movie nights better than ever!
$419.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

 

Beats Solo 4
Jam out all day without missing a beat with these Beats Solo 4 headphones that are perfect for music lovers on the go. With up to 50 hours of battery life, you can enjoy non-stop music, podcasts, or calls without having to worry about recharging.
$179.94 on Amazon (was $279.95)
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen
The Amazon Echo Dot is your smart home sidekick, blending sleek design with impressive sound quality. From controlling your smart devices to answering your questions, it’s the ultimate voice-activated helper for any room.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Amazon Fire TV Stick
The Amazon Fire TV Stick transforms your TV into a streaming powerhouse with just one plug-and-play device. Enjoy endless entertainment at your fingertips, from movies to music, all in stunning HD.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

You may also like:

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 – $898.00

Maxfree Laptop Screen Extender – $273.99

4K UHD Laser Home Cinema and Gaming Projector – $1999.00

Apple iPad (10th Generation) – $439.00

Waterproof Ear Buds for Sports – $29.99

More from The Curator
