6 Amazon Boxing Day deals you don’t want to miss

Boxing Day deals are not to be missed, and if there was something you were hoping to get this holiday season that didn’t make it your way, now’s the time to get in on the best prices of the year. Here are some fantastic deals, including an item that rarely goes on sale–all available at Amazon.

15% off

Makita DF001DW 3.6V Lithium-Ion 1/4” Hex Screwdriver Kit This Makita screwdriver kit allows you to tackle home repairs and DIY projects easily using this lightweight, USB-charged screwdriver. It’s flexible too; it adapts from a straight barrel to a pistol grip, making it perfect for those hard-to-reach spots. The 81-piece accessory set means you’re ready for any job, and the swappable battery is compatibile with over 320 Makita tools. Speaking of battery, this powerful lithium ion battery keeps you powered through multiple tasks without constant recharges. $39.75 on Amazon (was $46.76)

36% off

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones There’s a reason these get rave reviews: they are incredible. Imagine getting lost in your favorite music or podcast (or even a call with your bestie) with custom-tuned sound that feels like being surrounded by 64 speakers at once. Beats Solo offers up to 50 hours of battery life, allowing these ultra-comfy headphones tol power through your longest flights, workdays, cleaning marathons, workouts or binge-watching sessions. Their sleek, stylish design means you’ll look great while doing it, too. $143.96 on Amazon (was $279.95)

25% off

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smartwatch Parents know that sooner or later, kids will want a smartphone. If you’re not quite ready for that commitment but still want a way to keep in touch with your kids, the Apple Watch SE is your answer – it does way more than what meets the eye. Kids can explore with freedom while you stay connected and in control, using Apple’s Family Setup. Parents can manage their contacts, track their location, and ensure they can reach you in an emergency — even if they don’t have a phone (it can be tied to a cellular plan). It’s like giving them independence with a built-in safety net — all securely encrypted for peace of mind. Plus, features like Emergency SOS, Maps, and Siri help them navigate the world safely and independently. $289.23 on Amazon (was $399)

33% off

eufy Smart Lock C33 Fingerprint Keyless Door Lock Life becomes a lot easier when you don’t need to fumble for a front door key anymore. With the eufy Smart Lock C33, you cam unlock your home instantly with a touch! This biometric smart lock gets smarter every time you use it, while built-in Wi-Fi keeps you updated with real-time notifications. It’s tough enough for any weather (welcome to Canada!), lasts a full year on one charge, and installs in just 15 minutes — no handyman required. You can even check your home’s security status remotely using the eufy app, giving you peace of mind from anywhere. $209.99 on Amazon

35% off

Travel Inspira Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert When you’re off to the airport, that sense of dread can set in…what if my bag is overweight? With this digital luggage scale, there’s no more guessing your luggage weight or sweating at the airport check-in line. This travel-friendly luggage scale has a built-in alert system that lights up when your bag hits 50 lbs — helping you avoid those hefty overweight fees. It’s small enough to toss in your carry-on but tough enough to last for years of adventures. Its durable stainless steel hook and textured nylon strap ensure secure bag weighing, even with heavy loads. If nothing else, it’ll make you a very popular travel buddy! $13.02 on Amazon (was $19.99)

17% off

Purina Pro Plan Dry Cat Food, Specialized LiveClear Chicken & Rice (7.26 kg) Consumables are a great thing to stock up on during sale season, because we need the same stuff week after week, so we might as well snag it at a discount. And for cat parents, here’s a cat food that can both nourish your cat and improve your home’s indoor air quality? Purina Pro Plan LiveClear helps to reduce allergens in your cat’s hair and dander. It’s a win-win for pet lovers with allergies — because loving your cat shouldn’t mean sneezing all day. Plus, it’s backed by science, with proven results in reducing allergens after just a few weeks of use. $101.99 on Amazon

So, enjoy the R&R this holiday season brings and don’t miss these Boxing Day steals — they’re practical, powerful, and priced to make your life easier!

