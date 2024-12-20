20 must-have Early Boxing Day Deals from Amazon

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada’s 2024 Early Boxing Day Deals are here, offering the perfect chance to treat yourself—or your loved ones—to deeply discounted must-haves. From cutting-edge tech to the hottest beauty buys, this sale has something for everyone. Start your shopping spree now, and don’t forget to check back on Boxing Day for our ultimate roundup of the best deals yet!

Beauty deals

25% off

Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment This coveted Clinique lip treatment pampers your lips with a burst of hydration, leaving them soft, plump and perfectly prepped for any look. $21 on Amazon (was $28)

34% off

Kitsch Wet Dry Detangling Brush Gently detangle wet or dry hair with this versatile brush, perfect for all styles and hair types. Say goodbye to tangles and hello to smooth, fuss-free locks. $12.63 on Amazon (was $19.19)

25% off

PAUME Overnight Hand and Foot Hydration Mask This ultra-nourishing hand and foot mask soothes and softens dry, cracked skin overnight, leaving it silky smooth by morning—perfect for a little self-care moment. $34.5 on Amazon (was $46)

20% off

BaBylissPRO Ionic Hot Air Styler The ionic hot air brush dries, smooths and volumizes hair while adding shine, making it your go-to tool for flawless, salon-worthy strands. $71.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

43% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara Want long, voluminous lashes with no flakes or smudges? The flex tower brush ensures every lash gets the perfect coat from root to tip. $9.68 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Fashion deals

52% off

Fossil Fs4813p Grant Chronograph Brown Leather Watch Watch For Men With its rich brown leather strap and distinctive Roman numerals, this classic Grant watch blends vintage charm with modern precision, featuring a chronograph movement and a uniquely layered dial for depth and style. $108.91 on Amazon (was $229)

15% off

Dragon Fit Women's Half Zippe Sweatshirt This fleece-lined women’s sweatshirt offers the perfect blend of warmth and comfort, featuring a half-zip stand collar, thumbhole cuffs, and a relaxed cropped fit to keep you cozy and stylish. $39.09 on Amazon (was $45.99)

40% off

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs Enjoy all-day comfort with these ultra-soft boxer briefs, featuring a relaxed fit, moisture-wicking fabric and BallPark Pouch for support and chafe-free movement. This 3-pack is perfect for everyday wear. $58.77 on Amazon (was $97.95)

20% off

Ekouaer Sleepwear Women's Satin Nightgown with Robe Slip into luxury with this satin sleepwear set, featuring a camisole nightdress and lace-trimmed robe for a relaxing, stylish night. $35.19 on Amazon (was $43.99)

15% off

COOFANDY Men's Knit Polo Shirt For the man with great taste, this comfortable and stylish men’s knit polo shirt is crafted from soft, stretchy fabric with a classic fit. $36.54 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Home deals

36% off

Ninjai Ice Cream Maker You’ll be every kid’s favourite parent with this Ninja ice cream maker—the ticket to homemade frozen delights. With seven one-touch programs, it whips up gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and more, while its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a must-have for any kitchen. $159.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

21% off

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Elevate your coffee game with the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus, a fully automatic espresso machine that turns your kitchen into a café. From rich espressos to velvety cappuccinos, and everything in between. $1099.98 on Amazon (was $1399.99)

42% off

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum The Tineco Floor One combines smart vacuum and mop features to tackle any mess, leaving floors streak-free. With a larger water tank, self-cleaning function and convenient docking station, it’s the ultimate hassle-free cleaning tool. $379.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

30% off

Electric Heated Blanket Throw Snuggle up with this electric heated blanket throw this winter. With three heat levels, a soft flannel sherpa feel, and machine washable convenience, it’s the perfect companion for chilly nights. $55.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

18% off

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Say hello to clean, fresh air with this Dyson air purifier-humidifier hybrid — a sleek and powerful home appliance that keeps your space feeling crisp and comfortable all day long. $899.99 on Amazon (was $1,099.99)

Tech deals

50% off

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds Enjoy powerful JBL Deep Bass Sound with the Vibe Beam earbuds, offering a comfortable, ergonomic fit and up to 32 hours of battery life. $49.99 on Amazon (was $99.98)

30% off

Amazon Fire TV 50 Transform your living room with the Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series, delivering stunning 4K UHD visuals and access to all your favourite streaming platforms. With Alexa built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices, making movie nights better than ever! $419.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

29% off

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight brings peace of mind while adding security to your home. With its high-definition video, motion detection, and bright floodlights, it’s perfect for keeping an eye on your property day or night. $269.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

29% off

GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle Capture every adventure in stunning detail with the GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle, complete with a floating hand grip, extra battery, and a sleek carrying case. Whether you’re diving into the ocean or hiking up a mountain, this bundle has everything you need to film like a pro. $249.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

29% off

Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch The Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar is the perfect smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, offering solar charging to keep you powered up on the go. Its built-in flashlight and multisport capabilities make it a must-have for every adventure. $869.99 on Amazon (was $1219.99)

