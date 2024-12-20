20 must-have Early Boxing Day Deals from Amazon

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Canada’s 2024 Early Boxing Day Deals are here, offering the perfect chance to treat yourself—or your loved ones—to deeply discounted must-haves. From cutting-edge tech to the hottest beauty buys, this sale has something for everyone. Start your shopping spree now, and don’t forget to check back on Boxing Day for our ultimate roundup of the best deals yet!
With its rich brown leather strap and distinctive Roman numerals, this classic Grant watch blends vintage charm with modern precision, featuring a chronograph movement and a uniquely layered dial for depth and style.
Enjoy all-day comfort with these ultra-soft boxer briefs, featuring a relaxed fit, moisture-wicking fabric and BallPark Pouch for support and chafe-free movement. This 3-pack is perfect for everyday wear.
You’ll be every kid’s favourite parent with this Ninja ice cream maker—the ticket to homemade frozen delights. With seven one-touch programs, it whips up gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and more, while its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a must-have for any kitchen.
Elevate your coffee game with the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus, a fully automatic espresso machine that turns your kitchen into a café. From rich espressos to velvety cappuccinos, and everything in between.
The Tineco Floor One combines smart vacuum and mop features to tackle any mess, leaving floors streak-free. With a larger water tank, self-cleaning function and convenient docking station, it’s the ultimate hassle-free cleaning tool.
Transform your living room with the Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series, delivering stunning 4K UHD visuals and access to all your favourite streaming platforms. With Alexa built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices, making movie nights better than ever!
The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight brings peace of mind while adding security to your home. With its high-definition video, motion detection, and bright floodlights, it’s perfect for keeping an eye on your property day or night.
Capture every adventure in stunning detail with the GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle, complete with a floating hand grip, extra battery, and a sleek carrying case. Whether you’re diving into the ocean or hiking up a mountain, this bundle has everything you need to film like a pro.
The Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar is the perfect smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, offering solar charging to keep you powered up on the go. Its built-in flashlight and multisport capabilities make it a must-have for every adventure.
