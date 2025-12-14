SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Spice rubbed prawns with tequila tomatoes

By Caren McSherry, Gourmet Warehouse Special to Global News
Posted December 14, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Recipe: Spice rubbed prawns with tequila tomatoes - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A step aside for a hand-held hors d’oeuvres, this is presented in a glass with a tequila-infused tomato base and topped with a seasoned grilled prawn.

Doubles as an option for a first-course sit-down dinner.

 

Tomato Base:

1 tablespoon good olive oil

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 boxes coloured grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup tequila or Pernod

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a 10-inch fry pan, heat the oil, add the garlic, soften but do not brown, add the tomatoes, parsley and oregano. Simmer until the tomatoes begin to soften, but still hold their shape. Add the liquor and set aside. If you want a bit of drama, flambé the pan.

Story continues below advertisement

 

8 large raw prawns, shelled

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoons sea salt

ground pepper to taste

Crumbled feta

2 limes, cut into wedges

Trending Now

skewers

fresh dill sprigs or basil chiffonade

8 low-ball glasses or stemless wine glasses

 

Blot the prawns dry, set aside. Mix together the onion powder, paprika, salt & pepper. Rub the spice mix all over the prawns. Heat a non stick fry pan, add 2 tablespoons grape seed oil and sear the prawns on both sides until they turn bright pink and are cooked.

 

To Serve:

Evenly spoon a portion of the tomato mixture into the glass, top with the seared prawn, a crumble of feta and a sprig of dill or basil.

Story continues below advertisement

Skewer the lime wedge and place overtop of the glass, serve with a spoon.

Serves 8

Curator Recommendations

Sponsored content

AdChoices