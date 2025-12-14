Recipe: Spice rubbed prawns with tequila tomatoes

Send this page to someone via email

A step aside for a hand-held hors d’oeuvres, this is presented in a glass with a tequila-infused tomato base and topped with a seasoned grilled prawn.

Doubles as an option for a first-course sit-down dinner.

Tomato Base:

1 tablespoon good olive oil

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 boxes coloured grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup tequila or Pernod

In a 10-inch fry pan, heat the oil, add the garlic, soften but do not brown, add the tomatoes, parsley and oregano. Simmer until the tomatoes begin to soften, but still hold their shape. Add the liquor and set aside. If you want a bit of drama, flambé the pan.

8 large raw prawns, shelled

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoons sea salt

ground pepper to taste

Crumbled feta

2 limes, cut into wedges

skewers

fresh dill sprigs or basil chiffonade

8 low-ball glasses or stemless wine glasses

Blot the prawns dry, set aside. Mix together the onion powder, paprika, salt & pepper. Rub the spice mix all over the prawns. Heat a non stick fry pan, add 2 tablespoons grape seed oil and sear the prawns on both sides until they turn bright pink and are cooked.

To Serve:

Evenly spoon a portion of the tomato mixture into the glass, top with the seared prawn, a crumble of feta and a sprig of dill or basil.

Skewer the lime wedge and place overtop of the glass, serve with a spoon.

Serves 8