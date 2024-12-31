Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted December 31, 2024 11:54 am
3 min read
Take a stroll down memory lane with our roundup of the best articles from 2024. View image in full screen
Take a stroll down memory lane with our roundup of the best articles from 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The new year is upon us, and what a year we’ve had! From gorgeous product launches to fabulous kitchen upgrades and everything in between. Take a stroll down memory lane with our roundup of the best articles from 2024, featuring home inspiration, beauty must-haves, and entertaining products to try out a new hobby or activity. Dive in to relive our most-loved stories we’re reminiscing on.

 

. View image in full screen

Dyson’s newest beauty innovation isn’t what you’d expect…

The boardroom at Dyson headquarters in Toronto falls into a hushed anticipation—a single question swirling my mind: What groundbreaking beauty innovation have they developed this time? With revolutionary devices like the Supersonic blow-dryer and the Airwrap multi-styler already under Dyson’s belt, the brand has redefined hair care at every turn. Or so I thought. Read more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

Pickleball curious? Here’s what you need to get started

Long-time pickleball watcher but first-time player? If so, maybe you’re wondering how to get started playing this popular sport. “The best way is by taking a lesson or clinic and having someone teach you about the proper technique,” says Spencer Janes. Janes would know, as the co-owner of The Jar Pickleball Club in Toronto, a new facility for pickleballers in the city. Read more.

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

8 ways to practice mindfulness through the arts

The practice of mindfulness comes in many forms. From diaphragmatic breathing to forest bathing, the practice of being in the present moment involves being consciously aware of our thoughts, bodily sensations, and our surroundings. Read more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

Glow Recipe’s co-founder on skincare that sparks joy

“We’re like Legally Blonde,” muses Glow Recipe co-founder Christine Chang. “If you can wear the feather boa and study at Harvard Law, your products don’t have to look serious to be serious.” It’s this unique philosophy that has propelled Glow Recipe to global fame, blending playful packaging with clinically effective formulas—transforming daily skincare routines into celebrations of self-care. Read more.

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

Chic calendars and planners to keep you organized this year

While there are dozens of digital options and apps for ensuring your schedule is up-to-date, sometimes it’s handy to have an analogue version of a daytimer or calendar at your fingertips. Read more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

Your search for the perfect shapewear ends here

Shapewear is never a necessity, but for moments when extra support is needed–weddings, parties, a hot date–it’s your best companion. With so many options out there, from buzzy brands like Shapermint and Skims to longtime favourite Spanx, finding the right fit may feel daunting. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear on the market for guaranteed comfort and reliable support. Read on for our nine favourite finds. Read more.

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

Upgrade your kitchen with these must-have small appliances

Small kitchen appliances are the unsung heroes of home cooking, making meal preparations convenient and gourmet-level delicious. What do you mean mom didn’t study culinary arts abroad in Italy? Read more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen

How to create the perfect at-home coffee station

Curious about creating a coffee station or nook? This is one stylish and functional home reno that you can achieve with minimal time, cost and supplies. Read more.

 

2024 Curator wrap-up: top highlights and must-reads of the year - image View image in full screen
More Recommendations

The best anti-theft devices for cars and trucks

Auto thefts are on the rise in Canada, and as government officials work on tackling this problem, there are things Canadians can start doing to protect their vehicles. Read more.

Story continues below advertisement

Bestsellers

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Salon-level blowouts from home? Yes, please! It’s the product that truly does it all, with attachments that dry, curl and shape hair to perfection while taming flyaways.
$649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99) $799.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Chang names these glow-y drops as her go-to. “It’s the most versatile product ever. I use it with makeup, under makeup, at night as a serum, or as a base for my concealer. It adds a boost of dew to any step.”
$47.50 at Sephora

 

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts
These bestselling shapewear shorts are the perfect snug fit. No matter the occasion, they provide comfort and control under any outfit, so your waist and thighs feel supported and slimmed.
$37.99 on Amazon $35.99 at Shapermint (was $71)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner
Stay on top of family events and extracurriculars with this Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner that keeps everyone’s schedules in sync. Its sleek touchscreen design makes it easy to update plans and stay organized.
$379 on Amazon (was $440.98)

 

Ninja Professional Drink & Slushie Machine
You’ll be the absolute hostess with the mostest with this professional Ninja machine that can turn any drink into an icy beverage. Treat yourself (and your lucky guests) to frozen margaritas, iced coffee, slushies and more. The possibilities are endless.
$579.99 on Amazon

 

KitchenAid Classic Series Mixer
It’s the famous KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing all year. This fan favourite kitchen appliance features a powerful motor and ten speed settings, ideal for mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients. There’s no recipe it can’t handle!
$279 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Pickleball paddles
A good set of paddles is the very basic you want to have to play this sport, and this best-selling set (which comes with a backpack) has lightweight paddles that are easy to hold. One reviewer even described them as “non-slippy.”
$47.8 on Amazon (was $50.19)

 

Painting Calm: Connect to Nature Through the Art of Watercolour
At 30 years old, the author of Painting Calm started drawing for the first time by hand. For 10 minutes a day, she would draw to develop her fine art skills, eventually learning how to paint. I love that this book is written for the beginner in mind and provides techniques as well as simple ideas of how to apply them like painting basic shapes, cacti, and fruit before advancing to concepts like hand movements and composition.
$25.07 on Amazon

 

More from The Curator
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices