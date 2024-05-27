SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Spot prawn curry pasta

By The Staff Special to Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 5:16 pm
2 min read
Favourite Family Recipe Contest: Jamie & Chelsea’s spot prawn curry pasta
Last month Global BC viewers submitted their best recipes for the Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Contest. From hundreds of entries, we narrowed it down to three finalists. Finalists Jamie and Chelsea make their spot prawn pasta dish with Chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.
Spot prawn curry pasta

**Ingredients:**

– 1 lb fettuccine or pasta of choice
– 1 lb prawns, cleaned, shells removed (shells reserved for prawn stock)
– 2 tbsp butter or olive oil
– 1 shallot, finely chopped
– 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
– Pinch of red chili flakes
– 2 tsp curry powder (adjust to taste)
– 3/4 cup prawn stock, dry white wine, or chicken stock
– 1 cup half and half cream
– 1/2 cup heavy cream
– 1/2 tsp nutmeg
– 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for serving)
– 1 cup reserved pasta water
– 1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley (plus chives, if available)
– 1/2 lemon (for serving)
– Salt, pepper, and additional chili flakes (for serving)

**Instructions:**

1. **Prepare the Prawn Stock:**
– In a small saucepan, heat a splash of oil over medium heat. Add the reserved prawn shells and cook until the shells are opaque and fragrant, but not browned.
– Add water to cover the shells and include any trimmings from your prep (e.g., garlic papers, shallot peels, parsley trimmings, Parmesan rind). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about an hour.
– Strain and reserve the stock for use in the sauce.

2. **Cook the Pasta:**
– Boil the pasta in salted water according to the package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the starchy pasta water.

3. **Prepare the Sauce:**
– In a large skillet or pan, melt the butter over medium heat, being careful not to brown it.
– Add the shallot, garlic, and chili flakes. Cook until the shallot and garlic are soft and fragrant.
– Stir in the curry powder and cook for about one minute until it becomes fragrant.
– Add the prawn stock (or white wine/chicken stock) and cook for a few minutes until slightly reduced.
– Lower the heat to medium-low and add the half and half cream and heavy cream. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the sauce is combined and slightly thickened.

4. **Cook the Prawns:**
– Add the prawns to the sauce and cook until they turn pink, being careful not to overcook them.

5. **Combine and Serve:**
– Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, tossing to combine. Add a little reserved pasta water as needed to achieve the desired sauce consistency.
– Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese until the sauce is smooth and well combined.
– Remove from heat and top with chopped parsley (and chives, if using).
– Serve immediately with a squeeze of lemon juice and additional Parmesan cheese. Fresh bread is excellent for mopping up any extra sauce.

Enjoy your Spot Prawn Curry Pasta!

