Spot prawn curry pasta

**Ingredients:**

– 1 lb fettuccine or pasta of choice

– 1 lb prawns, cleaned, shells removed (shells reserved for prawn stock)

– 2 tbsp butter or olive oil

– 1 shallot, finely chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

– Pinch of red chili flakes

– 2 tsp curry powder (adjust to taste)

– 3/4 cup prawn stock, dry white wine, or chicken stock

– 1 cup half and half cream

– 1/2 cup heavy cream

– 1/2 tsp nutmeg

– 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for serving)

– 1 cup reserved pasta water

– 1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley (plus chives, if available)

– 1/2 lemon (for serving)

– Salt, pepper, and additional chili flakes (for serving)

**Instructions:**

1. **Prepare the Prawn Stock:**

– In a small saucepan, heat a splash of oil over medium heat. Add the reserved prawn shells and cook until the shells are opaque and fragrant, but not browned.

– Add water to cover the shells and include any trimmings from your prep (e.g., garlic papers, shallot peels, parsley trimmings, Parmesan rind). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about an hour.

– Strain and reserve the stock for use in the sauce.

2. **Cook the Pasta:**

– Boil the pasta in salted water according to the package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the starchy pasta water.

3. **Prepare the Sauce:**

– In a large skillet or pan, melt the butter over medium heat, being careful not to brown it.

– Add the shallot, garlic, and chili flakes. Cook until the shallot and garlic are soft and fragrant.

– Stir in the curry powder and cook for about one minute until it becomes fragrant.

– Add the prawn stock (or white wine/chicken stock) and cook for a few minutes until slightly reduced.

– Lower the heat to medium-low and add the half and half cream and heavy cream. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the sauce is combined and slightly thickened.

4. **Cook the Prawns:**

– Add the prawns to the sauce and cook until they turn pink, being careful not to overcook them.

5. **Combine and Serve:**

– Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, tossing to combine. Add a little reserved pasta water as needed to achieve the desired sauce consistency.

– Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese until the sauce is smooth and well combined.

– Remove from heat and top with chopped parsley (and chives, if using).

– Serve immediately with a squeeze of lemon juice and additional Parmesan cheese. Fresh bread is excellent for mopping up any extra sauce.

Enjoy your Spot Prawn Curry Pasta!