Spot prawn curry pasta
**Ingredients:**
– 1 lb fettuccine or pasta of choice
– 1 lb prawns, cleaned, shells removed (shells reserved for prawn stock)
– 2 tbsp butter or olive oil
– 1 shallot, finely chopped
– 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
– Pinch of red chili flakes
– 2 tsp curry powder (adjust to taste)
– 3/4 cup prawn stock, dry white wine, or chicken stock
– 1 cup half and half cream
– 1/2 cup heavy cream
– 1/2 tsp nutmeg
– 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for serving)
– 1 cup reserved pasta water
– 1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley (plus chives, if available)
– 1/2 lemon (for serving)
– Salt, pepper, and additional chili flakes (for serving)
**Instructions:**
1. **Prepare the Prawn Stock:**
– In a small saucepan, heat a splash of oil over medium heat. Add the reserved prawn shells and cook until the shells are opaque and fragrant, but not browned.
– Add water to cover the shells and include any trimmings from your prep (e.g., garlic papers, shallot peels, parsley trimmings, Parmesan rind). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about an hour.
– Strain and reserve the stock for use in the sauce.
2. **Cook the Pasta:**
– Boil the pasta in salted water according to the package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the starchy pasta water.
3. **Prepare the Sauce:**
– In a large skillet or pan, melt the butter over medium heat, being careful not to brown it.
– Add the shallot, garlic, and chili flakes. Cook until the shallot and garlic are soft and fragrant.
– Stir in the curry powder and cook for about one minute until it becomes fragrant.
– Add the prawn stock (or white wine/chicken stock) and cook for a few minutes until slightly reduced.
– Lower the heat to medium-low and add the half and half cream and heavy cream. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the sauce is combined and slightly thickened.
4. **Cook the Prawns:**
– Add the prawns to the sauce and cook until they turn pink, being careful not to overcook them.
5. **Combine and Serve:**
– Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, tossing to combine. Add a little reserved pasta water as needed to achieve the desired sauce consistency.
– Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese until the sauce is smooth and well combined.
– Remove from heat and top with chopped parsley (and chives, if using).
– Serve immediately with a squeeze of lemon juice and additional Parmesan cheese. Fresh bread is excellent for mopping up any extra sauce.
Enjoy your Spot Prawn Curry Pasta!
