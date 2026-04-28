Recipe: Spice Fam’s fish jook

Send this page to someone via email

Spice Fam’s Fish Jook Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes (or 45 minutes with shortcut)

Total time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Ingredients

Congee base:

1 cup jasmine rice

8–10 cups light chicken stock (or fish stock)

1 tsp salt

Optional: 1 sheet tofu skin, broken into pieces

Fish:

300 g fresh local white fish (such as B.C. rockfish, lingcod, halibut or sablefish)

1 tbsp neutral oil

6 slices ginger

3 stalks green onion, cut into sections

Pinch of salt

To serve:

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

3 tbsp roasted peanuts

1–2 tbsp Holy Duck Chili Oil (find a jar at these locations)

Optional: white pepper, sesame oil

Story continues below advertisement

Method

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

1. Prepare the congee base

Rinse the rice until the water runs mostly clear. Let sit for 15–20 minutes, then lightly crush a small handful of grains to help release starch.

In a large pot, combine rice, water, salt, and optional dried scallop and tofu skin. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cook uncovered for 60–90 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the congee becomes smooth and creamy.

Tip: Freezing rinsed rice overnight helps it break down faster, a Cantonese technique that shortens cooking time.

2. Sear the fish

Slice fish into thin pieces or small steaks and pat dry. Lightly season with salt.

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add ginger and green onion and cook until fragrant. Add the fish and sear briefly on both sides until lightly golden.

3. Combine and simmer

Pour the hot congee into the pan with the fish. Simmer gently for 5–8 minutes, until the fish is just cooked through and the flavours are fully incorporated. Season to taste.

4. Finish and serve

Story continues below advertisement

Ladle into bowls and top with cilantro and roasted peanuts. Finish each bowl with a spoonful of Holy Duck Chili Oil, letting the warmth of the congee melt the duck fat and carry its aromatics through the dish.