Erik Bay joined the team at Global Lethbridge in 2021 after spending two years as a video journalist in Canada’s only border city: Lloydminster.

While in Lloydminster, Erik covered a variety of topics, including city council, agriculture and bull riding.

Born and raised in Athabasca, Alta., Erik moved to Edmonton in 2017 to attend the Radio and Television Broadcast program at NAIT.

In his spare time, Erik enjoys cheering on the Calgary Flames and Boston Red Sox, and exploring all the hiking trails in Southern Alberta.