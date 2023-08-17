Lethbridge woman pleads guilty to 11 charges in 2022 downtown hostage-taking, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Courtney Shaw pleaded guilty to 11 charges on Thursday — including one count of hostage-taking — for her role in a downtown stabbing that left a 54-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Lethbridge police say four employees were working at Lethbridge Legal Guidance on July 14, 2022, when Shaw entered the building armed with an airsoft handgun and a knife, and asked to speak to a specific lawyer.

When she was told the lawyer wasn’t available, police say Shaw entered a washroom. When she left, she pointed the airsoft gun at two employees and threatened to kill them.

1:21 Woman injured during hostage situation in downtown Lethbridge

One employee managed to hide under a desk and call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Shaw produced the knife and forced one worker into an office. The other three seized the opportunity to escape.

Police spent about an hour negotiating with Shaw by phone before a tactical team was sent into the building where police say she was found holding the knife to herself.

LPS took Shaw into custody, while the victim, who had been stabbed in the neck multiple times, was taken to hospital by EMS and underwent surgery.

1:50 Alberta woman reunites with those who helped save her life after she was taken hostage

The stabbing victim has since recovered.

In addition to the hostage-taking charge, Shaw also pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing a firearm, four counts of use of a firearm while committing an offence, three counts of unlawful confinement and one of aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 19 charges, including attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a weapon, are expected to be withdrawn.

Shaw underwent an extended psychiatric assessment earlier this year.

A hearing is set for Sept. 5, where an agreed statement of facts is expected to be presented and the Crown and defense will make their arguments for sentencing.