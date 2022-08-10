Lethbridge hostage survivor inspiring others to donate blood and plasma

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been less than a month since Kathryn Linder was stabbed multiple times in the neck after she was taken hostage inside a downtown Lethbridge office.

Linder has been back home for a couple of weeks and says she’s doing well as she continues to heal from her experience.

“Recovery’s been faster than anybody expected,” Linder said. “I figured I’d still be in hospital actually.”

On July 14, police received a call about an armed woman inside Lethbridge Legal Guidance.

According to police, the woman pulled out a knife and forced Linder into an office before officers entered the building and took the suspect into custody.

Meanwhile, Linder was taken to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. She had surgery and required a blood transfusion.

“I’m not sure how many units of blood or plasma I received during surgery. I know I lost a lot. They clipped my jugular and she did some damage to my vocal chords,” Linder said.

Friends and family started a blood and plasma drive to honour Linder, who has made more than 100 donations herself.

Linder is still months away from being able to donate again, but Canadian Blood Services officials – and those needing donations – are still feeling her impact.

“I find when events like this happen — which was such a tragedy to happen — but when they do happen, you really see the community rally together and really make something good out of it,” said Brenna Scott, business development manager for Lethbridge Canadian Blood Services.

“To have here family and friends want to come in and support our centre, it really does mean a lot to us.”

The blood drive continues through Thursday, with people able to register under the team name 50 Shades of Red.

And though Linder has always viewed blood and plasma donation as her personal responsibility, it now carries extra significance.

“I was really moved by the thought: they wanted to do something like this for me. I’ve been donating blood for a lot of years and it’s important to me,” Linder said.

“It saves lives and it saved mine.”