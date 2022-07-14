Hostage injured, suspect arrested at office providing legal advice in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after an employee at an office that provides free legal advice in southern Alberta was taken hostage and injured.

Police say they have taken a female suspect into custody following the hostage-taking at Lethbridge Legal Guidance.

The victim, who was taken hostage inside the building, sustained life-threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.

A few people unable to get to appointments, entire block is closed down. Appears a tactical unit has arrived. pic.twitter.com/WoVHRblUBu — Eloise Therien (@TherienEloise) July 14, 2022

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Investigators say there is no longer an ongoing threat, but are asking the public to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.

No further details have been released.