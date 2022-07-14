Menu

Crime

Hostage injured, suspect arrested at office providing legal advice in Lethbridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 6:48 pm
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

One person is in custody after an employee at an office that provides free legal advice in southern Alberta was taken hostage and injured.

Police say they have taken a female suspect into custody following the hostage-taking at Lethbridge Legal Guidance.

The victim, who was taken hostage inside the building, sustained life-threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Trending Stories

Investigators say there is no longer an ongoing threat, but are asking the public to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.

No further details have been released.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
