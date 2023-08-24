Animal exhibits entertaining Whoop-Up Days visitors

Send this page to someone via email

From four legs to no legs, the attractions at this year’s Whoop-Up Days cover a wide range from the animal kingdom.

Out on the midway, SuperDogs are showing off their skills to cheering audiences.

“Crowds are coming in and are a great,” said trainer Christina Chapelsky.

The SuperDogs pull off tricks, navigate obstacles and race against the clock.

Featuring several different breeds, the dogs find the areas where they excel and play to their strengths on the mat.

“When they come to us as puppies or rescues or older dogs, we’re seeing what they like to do,” Chapelsky said. “Some dogs love tricks… other dogs like the agility, they like to run, go fast, play and bark.”

Trainers say the performances are the animals chance to be in the spotlight, something the canine talent enjoys.

“They love that and then the dogs that get to do the pageant shot is even better,” Chapelsky said. “They get to have the crowd surround them and touch them, which they really, really love.”

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Festival has brought ‘living dragons’ to the Agri-Food Hub & Trade Centre.

“We’ve got a mixture of snakes and lizards, just things that have characteristics that kind of remind us of ancient dragons,” animal care specialist Ken Armstrong said.

For the living dragons, animal care specialists oversee the reptiles, even giving visitors a chance to touch a few.

According to Armstrong, the interactive experience highlights the animals and their habitats while teaching people about the exotic species.

“The best is when someone who’s otherwise phobic of reptiles takes a chance and they leave here with a really positive experience,” Armstrong said. “Some of them even leave here without their phobias, that to me is the crowning achievement.”

Whether facing a fear or watching some dog athletes in action, there’s still time to catch both shows, which run throughout Whoop-Up Days.