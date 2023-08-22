Whoop-Up Days Parade kicks off in the rain

Send this page to someone via email

It wouldn’t be Whoop Up Days without a little rain.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, more than 100 floats cruised downtown Lethbridge in the annual parade to get the festivities started.

The rain didn’t stop thousands of spectators from taking in all the action on the sidelines.

Mike Warkentin, CEO of the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, was elated to see everyone.

“The parade is really an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a long-standing tradition that’s older than the city of Lethbridge itself,” said Warkentin.

“We’ve got all kinds of bells and whistles behind us, looking forward to celebrating the pride people have in this place.”

The parade ran from Park Place Mall, past Galt Gardens and down 13th Street before ending at Galbraith Elementary School.

During the run, kids collected candy and parents cheered. Some families even reveled in the conditions, splashing around in the many puddles.

Spirits remained high throughout the morning, with float participants keeping the energy upbeat.

A member from Southland Trailers dressed as Miss Fizzle from the Magic School Bus shared, “We’re used to any kind of weather, so this little bit of drizzle isn’t going to put a frizzle in anything.”

An instructor from Bella Elite Beauty Academy said her students stayed until very late to finish their themed float.

“This year we decided to go Barbie theme, but western Barbie. Basically, doing hair and makeup like playing Barbie as an adult, so why not take it right to our float.”

Among the local floats, a council member from the Town of Vulcan expressed how proud they were to represent their legacy.

“We love going to parades and promoting our town and getting people to come down and see what we’re all about because we promote Star Trek. Live long and prosper.”

The theme for this year’s parade focused on celebrating Canada’s agriculture destination, with multiple floats showcasing the sector that drives southern Alberta’s economy.