Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Primary runway reopens at Saskatoon airport

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 5:58 pm
Saskatoon Airport Authority officials reopen the airport's main runway at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Airport Authority officials reopen the airport's main runway at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 17, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers through Saskatoon’s airport will once again be taking a familiar route on arrival and departure.

The airport’s primary runway, runway 09/27, reopened to air traffic Tuesday afternoon after undergoing rehabilitation since the summer of 2022.

“The scope included almost five kilometres of drainage line. Thinking about the runway itself, of course there’s a huge pavement component,” said Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of the Saskatoon Airport Authority.

“There’s also lighting, runway edge lighting as well as new approach lighting… at both ends of the runway.”

Click to play video: 'More Sask. travellers pushed to airlines as gas prices remain steady'
More Sask. travellers pushed to airlines as gas prices remain steady

The repairs are part of the airport’s rehabilitation cycle, which requires runways to be resurfaced roughly every 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The upgrades will enhance the airport’s performance, says Maybury.

“Operational efficiency-wise, this is an improvement,” Maybury said. “The approach lighting is now at both ends of the runway, which assist in the approaches and accessibility of the runway, so that will improve things.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan airports fight for resources after Flair announces departure'
Saskatchewan airports fight for resources after Flair announces departure

It will also change air traffic routes to and from the airport to past travels paths.

“We used fully the secondary runway, which changed the aircraft travel patterns throughout the community and that’s why certain communities would see more traffic than previous… and we thank them for their patience,” Maybury said.

The total cost of the project was $16 million, which Maybury calls on target. The federal government provided half the funding through its airport critical infrastructure program.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Airport Authority ‘surprised and disappointed’ by Flair’s decision to discontinue Calgary service'
Saskatoon Airport Authority ‘surprised and disappointed’ by Flair’s decision to discontinue Calgary service
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices