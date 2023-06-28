Menu

Saskatoon Airport Authority ‘surprised and disappointed’ by Flair’s decision to discontinue Calgary service

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Airport Authority ‘surprised and disappointed’ by Flair’s decision to discontinue Calgary service'
Saskatoon Airport Authority Business Development and Service Quality Vice President CJ Dushinski responded on Wednesday to news that Flair would be canceling promised service between Calgary and Saskatoon. Dushinski said Saskatoon XYE is surprised by Flair’s decision to discontinue that service, but intends to find a suitable service provider to fill the void.

