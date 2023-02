See more sharing options

A small aircraft slid off the runway Thursday afternoon at the Saskatoon airport.

A representative with SKYXE confirmed in an email to Global News that a small Cessna aircraft slid onto the shoulder of the runway upon landing.

The airport tweeted that the incident took place around 2:15 p.m. and no injuries or impact to operations occurred.

We can confirm that at approximately 2:15pm an incident occurred at the airport with a small aircraft. No Injuries have been reported and there is no impact to operations. — Saskatoon Airport // Aéroport de Saskatoon (@fly_skyxe) February 9, 2023

There was no major damage to the aircraft or surrounding infrastructure.

The airport expects the runway to be reopened shortly.