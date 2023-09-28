Decision in Big Bull case in Alberta court’s hands after final arguments

Send this page to someone via email

Dustin Big Bull’s trial moved to final arguments Thursday as the Crown and defense made their submissions about the accused’s intent when he stabbed 16-year-old Tregan Crow Eagle.

The medical examiner determined Crow Eagle died from multiple sharp force injuries after the teen’s body was found wrapped in a tarp in some brush near Brocket, Alta., on July 27, 2020.

Big Bull is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

1:40 Crown questions knife testimony from accused during cross-examination

The accused testified he beat the teen until he was limp after the two had been drinking at a party.

Story continues below advertisement

Later, after Big Bull and his girlfriend consumed more alcohol and crack cocaine, Big Bull testified he returned home to find Crow Eagle walking towards him with a knife, so Big Bull pulled out his own knife and stabbed the youth in the neck and torso.

Defense lawyer Andre Ouellette conceded the charge of causing an indignity to human remains, but argued the Crown has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt the accused’s actions were more than self-defense.

Ouellette submitted his client was adamant when testifying that Crow Eagle had a knife and was coming towards him, adding no other witnesses saw the stabbing happen.

Meanwhile, Crown prosecutor Lisa Weich submitted the stabbing was completely out of proportion to be considered self-defense from Big Bull, who beat up Crow Eagle earlier in the day and was taller, heavier, and about 20 years older than the teen.

Weich also argued Big Bull’s intoxication did not affect his ability to understand the consequences stabbing Crow Eagle could have.

Justice Johanna Price will issue her decision no earlier than Friday.