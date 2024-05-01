Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating homicide on O’Chiese First Nation

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 6:30 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a homicide on the O’Chiese First Nation near Rocky Mountain House. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a homicide on the O’Chiese First Nation near Rocky Mountain House. Global News
The RCMP is investigating a homicide on the O’Chiese First Nation near Rocky Mountain House.

Police said they were called to a home on the First Nation on Tuesday regarding reports of a deceased man.

Officers said based on their initial investigation, they believe the cause of death may be suspicious.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed and has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 2.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at (403) 845-2881.

 

