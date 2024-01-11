Menu

Crime

Teen charged following assault on child at bus stop in Rocky Mountain House

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 10:42 am
RCMP have charged a 14-year-old youth with assault causing bodily harm.
RCMP have charged a 14-year-old youth with assault causing bodily harm. DD
RCMP have charged a 14-year-old youth in connection to an assault on a child in the Town of Rocky Mountain House on Dec. 21.

Police said it happened around 8 a.m. near 60 Street and 69 Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said EMS was dispatched to transport a seven-year-old to hospital after the child was assaulted at a bus stop.

The extent of the child’s injuries were not released by the RCMP.

RCMP said an investigation led to a charge of assault causing bodily harm against the teen who cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.

