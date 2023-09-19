Armed suspect sought by RCMP on O’Chiese FIrst Nation, public alert issued

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky Mountain House RCMP say people in the O’Chiese First Nation area should shelter in place after a suspect allegedly fired shots at police.

Mounties issued the shelter-in-place shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and are currently at the scene trying to capture the armed suspect in a rural area located southwest of Edmonton.

Police say the suspect is believed to be 24-year-old Shaeden Muskeg.

Shaeden Muskeg is described as having a medium complexion, standing five feet nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say residents in the area should lock windows and doors, not pick up people on the roadway, and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

1:54 There were 22 shootings in Edmonton in August – 3 were fatal: police