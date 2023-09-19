Menu

Crime

Armed suspect sought by RCMP on O’Chiese FIrst Nation, public alert issued

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 11:17 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck / CP
Rocky Mountain House RCMP say people in the O’Chiese First Nation area should shelter in place after a suspect allegedly fired shots at police.

Mounties issued the shelter-in-place shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and are currently at the scene trying to capture the armed suspect in a rural area located southwest of Edmonton.

Police say the suspect is believed to be 24-year-old Shaeden Muskeg.

Shaeden Muskeg is described as having a medium complexion, standing five feet nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say residents in the area should lock windows and doors, not pick up people on the roadway, and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

More to come

There were 22 shootings in Edmonton in August – 3 were fatal: police

 

CrimeRCMPPoliceShootingEdmontonRocky Mountain House RCMPO'Chiese First NationShaeden Muskeg
