Lethbridge Hurricanes getting final practices in ahead of 2023-24 home opener

The winds of change are blowing for the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The ‘Canes kick off their Western Hockey League regular season hosting the Swift Current Broncos Friday.

The team has moved on from former head coach Brent Kisio, the winningest bench boss in franchise history. Replacing him is Bill Peters, hired right before the start of training camp.

“It’s for real now,” Peters said. “It’s going to be a fun weekend and one that we’re looking forward to.”

In the crease, Harrison Meneghin enters the campaign as the team’s veteran.

He’s looking forward to the challenge of taking over from Bryan Thomson, who aged out of the league.

“There’s a little bit more pressure I feel, but also a lot more opportunity and I think I’m ready to take that step,” Meneghin said.

Meneghin is part of a veteran-laden defensive crew, with over-agers Joe Arntsen, Chase Pauls and 19-year-old Logan McCutcheon on the blueline.

“We’re deep on the back end and we’re a little older on the back end than we are up front, so I would say that’s the strength of our team,” Peters said.

“I think we’re going to have the ability to score, but we’re going to have to score as a group.”

All three of the Hurricanes’ top scorers from last season are gone and no one on that team cracked the top-50 in WHL scoring.

According to Peters, the team is working on its offense, with a focus on special teams.

“There’s still changes being made and people coming in and out of certain positions on the power play. This weekend is an opportunity for guys on the back end,” Peters said.

With scoring at a premium, Peters wants his team to “be hard-working.”

It’s that hard work players hope will lay the foundation for a playoff appearance with more success than recent years, as the ‘Canes are coming off back-to-back first round sweeps.

“Obviously we haven’t won a playoff game – it’s been awhile since COVID obviously – there was no playoffs then and in the past two years we haven’t won a game either,” forward Miguel Marques said. “We’ve got to start the season off strong this weekend and keep building towards playoffs.”