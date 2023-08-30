Bill Peters named Lethbridge Hurricanes head coach, first coaching job after controversy

See more sharing options

Bill Peters has been named the new head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Peters has coached at every level of men’s hockey, including the Western Hockey League, NHL and internationally for Canada.

Peters resigned as the head coach of the NHL’s Calgary Flames in November 2019 after it became public he had committed an act of anti-black racism involving a former player.

The incident occurred when Peters was head coach of the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs during the 2009-10 season.

A statement from the NHL says that Peters has completed an anti-racism training and coaching certification program.

WHL commissioner Ron Robison says he’s satisfied Peters has taken the necessary steps required to return to coaching in the WHL.