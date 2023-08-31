Lethbridge Hurricanes kick off training camp under new head coach Bill Peters

Send this page to someone via email

Enmax Centre was abuzz Thursday with the kick off to this season’s Lethbridge Hurricanes training camp.

Top of mind for many: what will this team look like with a brand new head coach?

“I’m just here with an open mind to evaluate them as they play and get them into the preseason too, so that’s going to be an exciting time,” said Bill Peters.

Peters was announced as the new head coach for the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

He’s only been in the city a few short days, and is eager to see the potential in the returning players and the ones donning a Canes jersey for the first time.

“They’re going to make good plays. I’ve seen the guys skate for a couple days in kind of a captains practice: lots of pace, lots of skill, lots of guys to be excited about, so I think the future is bright for ’23-’24 (season) and moving forward,” added Peters.

This year’s camp features 79 players divided into four teams.

Captain Joe Arntsen said training camp is the perfect chance to evaluate team strengths and see where they can improve.

“The guys are excited. The guys put in a lot of hard work this summer, so I’m excited to see what the guys can do. I’m expecting some big things from some guys this year,” added Arntsen.

Miguel Marques was an impressive rookie last season and now he’s getting the chance to be a role model to this year’s new crop of skaters.

“I was in that position last year with all these older guys, so just help them along the way, introduce ourselves and make them feel welcome. And if they need any help or have any questions, be there for them and help them through this camp,” said Marques.

This is Dayne Beuker’s first camp. The Humboldt, Sask., product was the Hurricanes first round pick in May’s WHL bantam draft.

The skilled forward is looking to soak in all he can.

“Show my talent make an impression and just learn from the older guys and see what they do,” the rookie said.

Training camp wraps up Sunday with the annual intrasquad game.

The first preseason test goes Sept. 5 when the hurricanes host Medicine Hat.