Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit'
Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit
WATCH: Another coal exploration attempt is underway in the Crowsnest Pass. Northback Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Benga Mining Limited, has submitted an application to the Alberta Energy Regulator for a deep drilling permit on the Grassy Mountain deposit north of Blairmore. As Erik Bay tells us, Grassy Mountain has been a key piece of land in Alberta’s coal mining debate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There could be new coal activity on the Grassy Mountain deposit near the Crowsnest Pass as soon as this year.

Northback Holdings Corporation is planning to conduct a coal exploration program and has submitted a request for a deep drilling permit to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

The company, formerly known as Benga Mining Limited, says it’s proposing to drill a total of 46 boreholes during the 2023 and 2024 exploration seasons.

“The purpose of the (deep drilling permit) is to drill to depths deeper than 150 metres and no deeper than 550 metres on a combination of crown land and Northback’s privately owned land commencing on Oct. 15, 2023,” says a letter to the AER signed by Donna Venzi, senior manager of regulatory approvals for Northback.

The application says the drilling will let the company better understand the full depth of the Grassy Mountain deposit, obtain raw coal and acid rock drainage samples and model the coal seams.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News contacted Northback and Australian parent company Hancock Prospecting for comment, but did not receive a response.

In June 2021, a joint federal-provincial review panel denied Benga’s permits needed to resume mining for steelmaking coal at Grassy Mountain.

Click to play video: 'Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications'
Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications

The panel said likely environmental effects on fish and water quality would outweigh the project’s economic impacts.

The company, along with Stoney Nakoda and Piikani First Nations, requested an appeal of the decision, but both the Alberta Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear it.

A ministerial order does remain in place restricting coal exploration and development in the Eastern Slopes, but when asked how that order impacts Northback’s permit request, Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean’s office provided Global News with a statement reading in part, “the government does not speak to specific projects.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies'
Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy to protect Rockies

The AER confirmed it registered Northback’s application on Sept. 6 and it is under review.

According to the AER’s website, processing can take anywhere from three weeks to more than a year.

Click to play video: 'Pristine Alberta lake contaminated by dust from mountaintop coal mines: study'
Pristine Alberta lake contaminated by dust from mountaintop coal mines: study
Related News
CoalAlberta Energy RegulatorAlberta coalCoal Mininggrassy mountainAlberta Energy And MineralsNorthback Holdings Corporation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices