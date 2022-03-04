Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Province set to release Rocky Mountain coal mining reports

By Staff Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 11:07 am
A section of the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains south west of Longview, Alta., on June 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A section of the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains south west of Longview, Alta., on June 16, 2021. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it will release two reports on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains Friday.

The reports come after nine months of work from a five-member panel that consulted widely across the province.

The panel held 67 sessions with more than 70 groups and received 176 written submissions.

Read more: Coal mining in the Rockies would overall negatively impact Alberta: U of C analysis

The submissions and a survey with about 25,000 respondents have already been made public and show Albertans have major concerns with open-pit coal mining in one of the province’s best-loved and most environmentally sensitive landscapes.

Trending Stories

The government is also expected to release a second report with the panel’s recommendations on how the province should proceed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Meeting with Kenney leaves mayor fearing Rocky Mountain coal mining concerns will be ignored

Coal mining in the Rockies has been a hot topic in Alberta for two years, ever since the United Conservative government revoked a policy that had protected those summits and foothills since 1976.

Thousands of hectares were quickly leased for exploration, but a public outcry forced the government to halt those activities and pause lease sales until the panel reported.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagUCP tagCoal tagRocky Mountains tagAlberta coal tagCoal Mining tagAlberta Coal Mining tagRocky Mountain coal tagcoal reports tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers