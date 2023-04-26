Menu

Canada

Plans for coal mine scrapped in Alberta’s foothills

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 1:01 pm
A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. An Australian coal company is withdrawing its plan for a mine in the Crowsnest Pass region of the eastern slopes of Alberta's Rocky Mountains. View image in full screen
A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. An Australian coal company is withdrawing its plan for a mine in the Crowsnest Pass region of the eastern slopes of Alberta's Rocky Mountains. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
An Australian coal company is withdrawing its plan for a mine in the Crowsnest Pass region of the eastern slopes of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

In a letter, Montem Resources is asking the Alberta Energy Regulator to end the environmental impact assessment for its Tent Mountain proposal.

The letter says the company will not be resuming mining for metallurgical coal at the site, which last operated in 1983.

CEO Peter Doyle says the company will instead be focusing efforts on building a renewable hydro project at the site.

In February, Montem announced a deal with TransAlta in which the utility would acquire a 50 per cent interest in the plan to combine wind and hydro to generate renewable electricity.

Doyle says a final decision on whether to proceed with the renewable energy plan will come in 2025.

