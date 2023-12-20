‘Lots of fun’ as outdoor rink opens in Saskatoon before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Skaters carved the first marks into the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink’s ice Wednesday afternoon.

The ice sheet was only slightly delayed compared to earlier years, despite the above seasonal temperatures in Saskatoon this winter.

“The crews have been working so hard the last few weeks to make sure we have an ice surface that is ready to go for the holiday season,” said Amy Wall, the manager of marketing and fund development for the Meewasin Valley Authority.

“We’re only opening not even a week later than we would normally.”

Only a skiff of snow was sticking to the ground as the first skaters of the season stepped onto the ice shortly after noon, enjoying the mild weather outside.

“It’s good, lot of fun,” said Weston Fiendell.

“Beautiful spot and the river, really nice,” said Weston’s mother, Melissa Fiendell.

The pair are from Seattle and decided to hit the ice while they’re in Saskatoon visiting family.

“This is our first time on the ice. We don’t have any cold weather there yet, so excited to do it today,” Melissa said.

The rink is open until Christmas Eve, a day where it will operate under reduced hours before returning to its normal Wednesday through Sunday schedule after Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) is testing and monitoring ice thickness at storm water retention ponds around the city for recreational use.

According to SFD, ice needs to be at least eight inches thick to be safe for activities like skating. Once the ice meets that threshold, the department will replace the no skating symbol on signs with a picture showing “skating permitted.”

“Residents are reminded to check the posted signage each time they consider using the pond,” the SFD said in a release. “Community members are advised to always exercise an elevated level of caution when around any large body of water. Keep a close watch on children and pets when visiting trails, parks, or off-leash areas that may run adjacent to a storm water retention pond.”