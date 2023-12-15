Warm weather delays plans for outdoor rinks in Columbia-Shuswap district

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hoping for some cold weather.

Three public outdoor skating rinks are planned, but, with temperatures hovering above freezing, it appears they won’t be constructed anytime soon.

According to Environment Canada, the Shuswap will see daily highs in the 1 C to 2 C range until next Thursday, with overnight lows dropping to just below freezing.

“Preparation for the CSRD’s outdoor rinks is underway,” the regional district said, “however, the construction and use of outdoor ice rinks are entirely weather dependent.”

Below are the three planned locations of the outdoor rinks.

Farrell’s Field (5051 Meadow Creek Road, Celista)

Silver Creek Community Park (1577 Salmon River Road)

Parson Community Park (3612 Highway 95)

The CSRD noted that an outdoor rink won’t be constructed at Sorrento-Blind Bay Park this winter due to weather conditions and budget considerations.

Rink maintenance will take place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and rinks may close if it rains, if temperatures are above freezing or overnight temperatures don’t go lower than -7 C for a few days in a row.

“The operation of the rinks is dependent on weather and ice conditions, so rinks may be closed without advance notice,” the regional district said.

“Please be aware that rink conditions are monitored for safety and will be shut down if rink contractors deem the conditions unsuitable for skating.”